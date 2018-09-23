L.A. Rams vs. L.A. Chargers live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NFL on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

Los Angeles Rams (home) vs. Los Angeles Chargers (away)

Current records: L.A. Rams 2-0; L.A. Chargers 1-1

What to Know

On Sunday the Rams take on the Chargers at 4:05 p.m. The Rams have the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency.

The Rams ran circles around Arizona last Sunday, and the extra yardage (444 yards vs. 144 yards) paid off. The Rams blew past Arizona 34-0. Jared Goff was the offensive standout of the match for the Rams, as he passed for 354 yards and 1 touchdown.

Meanwhile, the Chargers had a bit more than a touchdown to spare in a 31-20 win over Buffalo. The team accrued the bulk of their points in the first half (28) and coasted on those for the victory.

Their wins bumped the Rams to 2-0 and the Chargers to 1-1. The the Chargers defense got after the quarterback against Buffalo to the tune of 5.0 sacks, so the Rams's offensive line better have put in some good practice this past week in preparation for the match.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:05 PM ET

Sunday at 4:05 PM ET Where: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, California

Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, California TV: CBS

Prediction

The Rams are a big 7 point favorite against the Chargers.

Last season, L.A. Rams were 9-8-0 against the spread. As for L.A. Chargers, they were 8-6-2 against the spread

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last 4 years.