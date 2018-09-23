L.A. Rams vs. L.A. Chargers live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NFL on TV, stream online
How to watch Rams vs. Chargers football game
Who's Playing
Los Angeles Rams (home) vs. Los Angeles Chargers (away)
Current records: L.A. Rams 2-0; L.A. Chargers 1-1
What to Know
On Sunday the Rams take on the Chargers at 4:05 p.m. The Rams have the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency.
The Rams ran circles around Arizona last Sunday, and the extra yardage (444 yards vs. 144 yards) paid off. The Rams blew past Arizona 34-0. Jared Goff was the offensive standout of the match for the Rams, as he passed for 354 yards and 1 touchdown.
Meanwhile, the Chargers had a bit more than a touchdown to spare in a 31-20 win over Buffalo. The team accrued the bulk of their points in the first half (28) and coasted on those for the victory.
Their wins bumped the Rams to 2-0 and the Chargers to 1-1. The the Chargers defense got after the quarterback against Buffalo to the tune of 5.0 sacks, so the Rams's offensive line better have put in some good practice this past week in preparation for the match.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 4:05 PM ET
- Where: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, California
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Rams are a big 7 point favorite against the Chargers.
Last season, L.A. Rams were 9-8-0 against the spread. As for L.A. Chargers, they were 8-6-2 against the spread
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last 4 years.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Cowboys vs. Seahawks odds, best picks
Josh Nagel has his finger on the pulse of the Seahawks and Cowboys
-
Updates: Josh Allen carving up Vikings
All of the best highlights from Week 3 are right here
-
Report: Steelers willing to trade Bell
Bell has skipped Pittsburgh's first two games and it's unclear when, if ever, he plans to show...
-
NFL DFS: Best SNF DraftKings lineups
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal DraftKings and FanDuel...
-
Mahomes' ridiculous arm, bright future
Kansas City has itself a gunslinger and we should all sit back and watch
-
The Bills get an 'F' in geography
Someone in Minnesota might want to give the Bills a geography lesson