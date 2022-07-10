Lamar Jackson is looking for a new deal from the Baltimore Ravens, and it appeared he was making what he wants known through his social media accounts. This weekend, Jackson changed his cover photo on Twitter and his profile photo on Instagram to a photo of golden teeth that reads, "I NEED $."

With a looming extension coming from the Ravens, it was fair for everyone to assume this new picture had to do with the state of affairs in contract negotiations. However, Jackson said it had absolutely nothing to do with the Ravens. The image simply came from a movie he liked.

"I don't know why people are blowing it up. I just saw Bleacher Report post it. They just take anything that's posted on social media and just blow it up, and try to think for you. I don't take it too seriously," Jackson told USA TODAY Sports.

"They're making it seem like I'm talking to the Ravens when I'm not. Our contract discussion is going on already. But it ain't about that though. I'm not putting my business life on social media. I won't ever do that. I won't put my personal life on social media. I'll show stuff, but I won't throw subliminal [messages] out. That's not me."

Jackson is heading into the final year of his rookie contract and has expressed he wants to play his entire career in Baltimore. The 25-year-old said rumors that he is looking at a future split from the Ravens is a "false narrative," but Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti said this offseason that the two parties are unlikely to reach an agreement in the near future, suggesting that Jackson has shown no urgency to negotiate with general manager Eric DeCosta.

While Jackson skipped voluntary offseason workouts, he was in attendance for the team's mandatory minicamp in mid-June. If a deal does not get made ahead of the season, a franchise tag could be the way the situation ends up going.

In his career, Jackson has thrown for 9,967 yards and 84 touchdowns with 31 interceptions in 58 games played. His resume includes an MVP season, two Pro Bowl selections, a first-team All-Pro nod and the NFL's passing touchdown leader (2019).