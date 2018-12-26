Larry Fitzgerald addresses video of Ndamukong Suh apparently poking him in the eye Sunday
Fitzgerald said that Suh was just 'clowning' with him in the video
On Monday, a video made the rounds of Rams defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh apparently poking Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald in the eye. A lot of people saw the video, and the main question they had was: "Why?" Fitzgerald is largely recognized as one of the most respected players in the NFL, and given Suh's history, it was quickly assumed that it was a dirty play from the tackle.
Here's a look at what happened during the Rams' 31-9 win on Sunday.
In the moments leading up to this clip, Fitzgerald playfully unhooks Suh's chinstrap, which leads to this. On Wednesday, Fitzgerald took to Twitter to set the record straight regarding what happened here.
Fitzgerald played at Pitt in 2002 and 2003, whereas Suh was at Nebraska from 2005 to 2009.
It's easy to see why people were so quick to react, of course. Suh has had several incidents over the years that haven't earned him a lot of good will, including stomping on Evan Dietrich-Smith in 2011 and apparently kicking then-Texans quarterback Matt Schaub in the groin in 2012. Those incidents -- among others -- have haunted Suh, who by all accounts is perfectly friendly off the field.
Stream all of Sunday's games on fuboTV, try it for free, and stream the CBS games on CBS All Access.
The Cardinals' season is now over, but the Rams are playing a game against the 49ers with stakes on Sunday. If they lose and the Bears win, the Bears can sneak in and grab a bye in the NFC. With that in mind, the Rams will likely play most of their starters, thought there are reports that Todd Gurley may sit the game out.
