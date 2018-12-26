Larry Fitzgerald addresses video of Ndamukong Suh apparently poking him in the eye Sunday

On Monday, a video made the rounds of Rams defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh apparently poking Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald in the eye. A lot of people saw the video, and the main question they had was: "Why?" Fitzgerald is largely recognized as one of the most respected players in the NFL, and given Suh's history, it was quickly assumed that it was a dirty play from the tackle.

Here's a look at what happened during the Rams' 31-9 win on Sunday.

Did Ndamukong Suh seriously try to poke Larry Fitzgerald's eye on Sunday? That's messed up.



Wow. pic.twitter.com/GO8rdGW0RR — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) December 25, 2018

In the moments leading up to this clip, Fitzgerald playfully unhooks Suh's chinstrap, which leads to this. On Wednesday, Fitzgerald took to Twitter to set the record straight regarding what happened here.

Wanted to address the video circulating from Sunday: I’ve known @NdamukongSuh since his college days and he’s a close friend of mine. Quality as a person matches his quality as a player.



That video is just a friend clowning with another friend. No negative intent! It's all love — Larry Fitzgerald (@LarryFitzgerald) December 26, 2018

Fitzgerald played at Pitt in 2002 and 2003, whereas Suh was at Nebraska from 2005 to 2009.

It's easy to see why people were so quick to react, of course. Suh has had several incidents over the years that haven't earned him a lot of good will, including stomping on Evan Dietrich-Smith in 2011 and apparently kicking then-Texans quarterback Matt Schaub in the groin in 2012. Those incidents -- among others -- have haunted Suh, who by all accounts is perfectly friendly off the field.

The Cardinals' season is now over, but the Rams are playing a game against the 49ers with stakes on Sunday. If they lose and the Bears win, the Bears can sneak in and grab a bye in the NFC. With that in mind, the Rams will likely play most of their starters, thought there are reports that Todd Gurley may sit the game out.