Le'Veon Bell reacts to Todd Gurley's $60 million contract extension with the Rams

If any running back was going to sign a record-setting contract this offseason, most people thought it was going to be Le'Veon Bell. However, that didn't happen, and now, Todd Gurley has stolen his thunder.

Gurley and the Rams reportedly agreed to terms on a four-year, $60 million extension on Tuesday, and yes, Bell definitely took notice.

Just minutes after the deal was reported, Bell offered two reactions on Twitter. First, he congratulated his fellow running back on the contract, which reportedly includes $45 million in guaranteed money, which would be an NFL record for running backs.

After that, Bell sent out another tweet that seemingly pointed out the fact that his contract demands in Pittsburgh weren't all that crazy.

lol and ppl thought I was trippin?... — Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) July 24, 2018

Of course, it's not easy to compare Bell's offer with Gurley's deal because they're two completely different sets of circumstances.

Although Gurley's extension is worth $15 million per season, that's not going to be his actual pay. Since he was under contract for 2018 (at $2.32 million) and 2019 (at $9.63 million) prior to Tuesday's extension, the new deal means that the Rams now have him under contract for six years at a total cost of $71.95 million, which equals out to roughly $12 million per year.

Bell's asking price was reportedly in the neighborhood of $17 million per season, and there's almost no way he would've accepted a deal worth $12 million per year. One thing the Steelers could have done better is offer Bell more guaranteed money. The Steelers' final offer to Bell -- a five-year, $70 million contract -- only included $10 million guaranteed at signing, but would've given him $45 million in rolling guarantees over the first three years. Bell clearly wanted nothing to do with the rolling guarantees and will now play the 2018 season under a one-year franchise tag that will pay him $14.95 million.

The interesting thing here is trying to predict what Bell might get next offseason. Based on Gurley's deal, it seems unlikely that Bell will be getting his $17 million asking price, which means, he might end up signing a similar contract that he turned down from the Steelers, but with more guarantees.