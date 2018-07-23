2018 NFL predictions: Prisco picks every game for every team, plus Super Bowl champion

Picking every NFL game with scores in July is just asking for it.

But I can't help myself.

I've been playing out the season, week by week, with scores, for the past five years.

It's a labor of love.

With it, though, comes the hate.

I can hear it now:

Moron.

Idiot.

How did you get your job?

Do you even watch the games?

We know more than you do.

It's coming. And here's what I say to that:

Who cares? Bring it on. It's part of the fun of doing this project. I love to pick games – even in July.

So dive in, look around, and let the venom flow.

Desperately wish you had a 30-minutes-or-so, daily NFL podcast in your podcast app every morning by 6 a.m.? Put some Pick Six Podcast in your life and join Will Brinson as he breaks down the latest news and notes from around the league, as well as the win totals on a team-by-team schedule. It's a daily dose of football to get you right for that commute or gym trip. Subscribe: via iTunes | via Stitcher | via TuneIn | via Google Play

If you are not a Green Bay Packers fan – they are my pick to win it all – then you won't be happy. Then again, the Jacksonville Jaguars fans would sign up for a trip to the Super Bowl, which they get here, even if they lose.

Yes, Packers-Jaguars is the Super Bowl pick.

Eat it alive.

Week 1

Atlanta Falcons at Philadelphia Eagles: Eagles 24, Falcons 20

Buffalo Bills at Baltimore Ravens: Ravens 19, Bills 13

Jacksonville Jaguars at New York Giants: Jaguars 23, Giants 14

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints: Saints 21, Bucs 20

Houston Texans at New England Patriots: Patriots 31, Texans 21

San Francisco 49ers at Minnesota Vikings: Vikings 20, 49ers 17

Tennessee Titans at Miami Dolphins: Dolphins 16, Titans 13

Cincinnati Bengals at Indianapolis Colts: Bengals 21, Colts 17

Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns: Steelers 16, Browns 13

Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers: Chargers 24, Chiefs 21

Seattle Seahawks at Denver Broncos: Broncos 27, Seahawks 21

Dallas Cowboys at Carolina Panthers: Panthers 20, Cowboys 13

Washington Redskins at Arizona Cardinals: Cardinals 23, Redskins 21

Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers: Packers 30, Bears 13

New York Jets at Detroit Lions: Lions 24, Jets 10

Los Angeles Rams at Oakland Raiders: Raiders 27, Rams 23

Week 2

Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals: Bengals 23, Ravens 20

Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons: Falcons 31, Panthers 28

Indianapolis Colts at Washington Redskins: Redskins 30, Colts 27

Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans: Titans 19, Texans 17

Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Eagles 27, Bucs 20

Kansas City Chiefs at Pittsburgh Steelers: Steelers 30, Chiefs 21

Miami Dolphins at New York Jets: Dolphins 21, Jets 17

Los Angeles Chargers at Buffalo Bills: Chargers 23, Bills 20

Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers: Packers 27, Vikings 26

Cleveland Browns at New Orleans Saints: Saints 27, Browns 17

Detroit Lions at San Francisco 49ers: 49ers 28, Lions 27

Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams: Rams 24, Cardinals 23

New England Patriots at Jacksonville Jaguars: Jaguars 24, Patriots 23

Oakland Raiders at Denver Broncos: Broncos 20, Raiders 19

New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys: Cowboys 13, Giants 10

Seattle Seahawks at Chicago Bears: Bears 23, Seahawks 20

Week 3

New York Jets at Cleveland Browns: Browns 21, Jets 14

New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons: Falcons 33, Saints 30

Green Bay Packers at Washington Redskins: Redskins 28, Packers 27

Indianapolis Colts at Philadelphia Eagles: Eagles 34, Colts 18

Buffalo Bills at Minnesota Vikings: Vikings 27, Bills 7

Oakland Raiders at Miami Dolphins: Dolphins 24, Raiders 17

Denver Broncos at Baltimore Ravens: Ravens 21, Broncos 13

Cincinnati Bengals at Carolina Panthers: Panthers 26, Bengals 17

New York Giants at Houston Texans: Texans 31, Giants 27

Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars: Jaguars 21, Titans 17

San Francisco 49ers at Kansas City Chiefs: Chiefs 23, 49ers 13

Los Angeles Chargers at Los Angeles Rams: Rams 27, Chargers 24

Dallas Cowboys at Seattle Seahawks: Seahawks 21, Cowboys 17

Chicago Bears at Arizona Cardinals: Cardinals 17, Bears 14

New England Patriots at Detroit Lions: Patriots 31, Lions 21

Pittsburgh Steelers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Bucs 28, Steelers 21

Week 4

Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams: Rams 21, Vikings 16

New York Jets at Jacksonville Jaguars: Jaguars 28, Jets 14

Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots: Patriots 31, Dolphins 17

Philadelphia Eagles at Tennessee Titans: Eagles 19, Titans 16

Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts: Colts 31, Texans 30

Buffalo Bills at Green Bay Packers: Packers 28, Bills 21

Detroit Lions at Dallas Cowboys: Cowboys 24, Lions 17

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Chicago Bears: Bears 20, Bucs 19

Cincinnati Bengals at Atlanta Falcons: Falcons 27, Bengals 20

Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals: Cardinals 21, Seahawks 16

Cleveland Browns at Oakland Raiders: Raiders 24, Browns 17

New Orleans Saints at New York Giants: Saints 31, Giants 21

San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Chargers: Chargers 29, 49ers 18

Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers: Steelers 23, Ravens 20

Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos: Broncos 24, Chiefs 18

Week 5

Indianapolis Colts at New England Patriots: Patriots 37, Colts 27

Tennessee Titans at Buffalo Bills: Titans 14, Bills 13

Atlanta Falcons at Pittsburgh Steelers: Steelers 28, Falcons 27

Denver Broncos at New York Jets: Broncos 20, Jets 17

Jacksonville Jaguars at Kansas City Chiefs: Chiefs 24, Jaguars 20

Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions: Packers 34, Lions 30

Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns: Browns 20, Ravens 17

New York Giants at Carolina Panthers: Panthers 26, Giants 21

Miami Dolphins at Cincinnati Bengals: Bengals 24, Dolphins 10

Oakland Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers: Chargers 24, Raiders 21

Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers: 49ers 17, Cardinals 13

Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles: Eagles 28, Vikings 24

Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks: Seahawks 21, Rams 20

Dallas Cowboys at Houston Texans: Texans 23, Cowboys 17

Washington Redskins at New Orleans Saints: Saints 27, Redskins 23

Week 6

Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants: Giants 31, Eagles 30

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons: Falcons 24, Bucs 20

Carolina Panthers at Washington Redskins: Redskins 27, Panthers 21

Seattle Seahawks at Oakland Raiders (London): Raiders 25, Seahawks 19

Indianapolis Colts at New York Jets: Jets 19, Colts 14

Arizona Cardinals at Minnesota Vikings: Vikings 27, Cardinals 21

Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals: Bengals 23, Steelers 21

Los Angeles Chargers at Cleveland Browns: Chargers 27, Browns 17

Buffalo Bills at Houston Texans: Texans 21, Bills 13

Chicago Bears at Miami Dolphins: Dolphins 21, Bears 20

Los Angeles Rams at Denver Broncos: Broncos 26, Rams 17

Baltimore Ravens at Tennessee Titans: Titans 29, Ravens 13

Jacksonville Jaguars at Dallas Cowboys: Jaguars 23, Cowboys 22

Kansas City Chiefs at New England Patriots: Patriots 33, Chiefs 30

San Francisco 49ers at Green Bay Packers: Packers 27, 49ers 23

Week 7

Denver Broncos at Arizona Cardinals: Cardinals 26, Broncos 24

Tennessee Titans at Los Angeles Chargers (London): Chargers 26, Titans 9

Cincinnati Bengals at Kansas City Chiefs: Chiefs 27, Bengals 16

Cleveland Browns at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Bucs 20, Browns 10

Detroit Lions at Miami Dolphins: Dolphins 23, Lions 20

Carolina Panthers at Philadelphia Eagles: Eagles 30, Panthers 18

Minnesota Vikings at New York Jets: Vikings 20, Jets 13

New England Patriots at Chicago Bears: Patriots 15, Bears 10

Buffalo Bills at Indianapolis Colts: Colts 22, Bills 21

Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars: Jaguars 23, Texans 21

New Orleans Saints at Baltimore Ravens: Saints 26, Ravens 21

Dallas Cowboys at Washington Redskins: Redskins 30, Cowboys 20

Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers: Rams 21, 49ers 17

New York Giants at Atlanta Falcons: Falcons 24, Giants 17

Week 8

Miami Dolphins at Houston Texans: Texans 14, Dolphins 9

Philadelphia Eagles at Jacksonville Jaguars (London): Jaguars 23, Eagles 22

Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs: Chiefs 19, Broncos 17

Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers: Steelers 26, Browns 13

Washington Redskins at New York Giants: Giants 21, Redskins 17

Seattle Seahawks at Detroit Lions: Lions 30, Seahawks 28

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Cincinnati Bengals: Bengals 24, Bucs 23

New York Jets at Chicago Bears: Bears 27, Jets 10

Baltimore Ravens at Carolina Panthers: Panthers 19, Ravens 10

Indianapolis Colts at Oakland Raiders: Raiders 37, Colts 21

San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals: Cardinals 31, 49ers 21

Green Bay Packers at Los Angeles Rams: Rams 28, Packers 27

New Orleans Saints at Minnesota Vikings: Vikings 28, Saints 23

New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills: Patriots 31, Bills 10

Week 9

Oakland Raiders at San Francisco 49ers: 49ers 27, Raiders 20

Chicago Bears at Buffalo Bills: Bills 14, Bears 10

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers: Panthers 24, Bucs 20

Kansas City Chiefs at Cleveland Browns: Browns 21, Chiefs 20

New York Jets at Miami Dolphins: Dolphins 30, Jets 23

Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens: Ravens 39, Steelers 38

Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings: Vikings 20, Lions 13

Atlanta Falcons at Washington Redskins: Falcons 29, Redskins 21

Houston Texans at Denver Broncos: Broncos 17, Texans 14

Los Angeles Chargers at Seattle Seahawks: Chargers 25, Seahawks 23

Los Angeles Rams at New Orleans Saints: Saints 31, Rams 30

Green Bay Packers at New England Patriots: Patriots 40, Packers 38

Tennessee Titans at Dallas Cowboys: Cowboys 20, Titans 17

Week 10

Carolina Panthers at Pittsburgh Steelers: Steelers 30, Panthers 20

New Orleans Saints at Cincinnati Bengals: Saints 27, Bengals 21

Atlanta Falcons at Cleveland Browns: Falcons 16, Browns 13

Miami Dolphins at Green Bay Packers: Packers 31, Dolphins 18

Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts: Jaguars 20, Colts 17

Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears: Bears 27, Lions 23

Arizona Cardinals at Kansas City Chiefs: Chiefs 32, Cardinals 13

New England Patriots at Tennessee Titans: Patriots 28, Titans 25

Washington Redskins at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Bucs 23, Redskins 20

Buffalo Bills at New York Jets: Jets 14, Bills 10

Los Angeles Chargers at Oakland Raiders: Raiders 23, Chargers 17

Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams: Rams 12, Seahawks 10

Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles: Eagles 33, Cowboys 30

New York Giants at San Francisco 49ers: 49ers 21, Giants 18

Week 11

Green Bay Packers at Seattle Seahawks: Packers 30, Seahawks 27

Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens: Ravens 31, Bengals 24

Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears: Vikings 15, Bears 10

Carolina Panthers at Detroit Lions: Lions 23, Panthers 21

Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts: Colts 20, Titans 19

Dallas Cowboys at Atlanta Falcons: Falcons 24, Cowboys 23

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New York Giants: Giants 27, Bucs 20

Philadelphia Eagles at New Orleans Saints: Saints 37, Eagles 35

Houston Texans at Washington Redskins: Redskins 28, Texans 27

Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers: Chargers 19, Broncos 15

Oakland Raiders at Arizona Cardinals: Cardinals 17, Raiders 16

Pittsburgh Steelers at Jacksonville Jaguars: Jaguars 31, Steelers 30

Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Rams (Mexico City): Rams 21, Chiefs 17

Week 12

Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions: Lions 22, Bears 19

Washington Redskins at Dallas Cowboys: Cowboys 27, Redskins 26

Atlanta Falcons at New Orleans Saints: Saints 31, Falcons 30

Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals: Bengals 18, Browns 17

Seattle Seahawks at Carolina Panthers: Panthers 21, Seahawks 17

Jacksonville Jaguars at Buffalo Bills: Jaguars 17, Bills 15

Oakland Raiders at Baltimore Ravens: Ravens 23, Raiders 20

Miami Dolphins at Indianapolis Colts: Colts 27, Dolphins 21

San Francisco 49ers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Bucs 28, 49ers 20

New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles: Eagles 30, Giants 19

New England Patriots at New York Jets: Patriots 31, Jets 17

Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Chargers: Chargers 29, Cardinals 10

Pittsburgh Steelers at Denver Broncos: Broncos 20, Steelers 19

Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings: Vikings 29, Packers 28

Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans: Texans 27, Titans 23

Week 13

New Orleans Saints at Dallas Cowboys: Cowboys 27, Saints 25

Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons: Falcons 29, Ravens 18

Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Bucs 19, Panthers 10

Los Angeles Chargers at Pittsburgh Steelers: Steelers 31, Chargers 29

Chicago Bears at New York Giants: Giants 26, Bears 10

Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins: Dolphins 17, Bills 13

Denver Broncos at Cincinnati Bengals: Bengals 21, Broncos 20

Los Angeles Rams at Detroit Lions: Lions 27, Rams 24

Arizona Cardinals at Green Bay Packers: Packers 37, Cardinals 21

Cleveland Browns at Houston Texans: Texans 27, Browns 23

Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars: Jaguars 21, Colts 20

New York Jets at Tennessee Titans: Titans 24, Jets 7

Kansas City Chiefs at Oakland Raiders: Raiders 31, Chiefs 30

Minnesota Vikings at New England Patriots: Patriots 23, Vikings 21

San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks: Seahawks 30, 49ers 23

Washington Redskins at Philadelphia Eagles: Eagles 21, Redskins 16

Week 14

Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans: Titans 24, Jaguars 17

New York Jets at Buffalo Bills: Bills 10, Jets 9

New York Giants at Washington Redskins: Redskins 30, Giants 20

New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Bucs 28, Saints 23

New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins: Dolphins 21, Patriots 20

Baltimore Ravens at Kansas City Chiefs: Chiefs 26, Ravens 23

Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans: Texans 28, Colts 21

Los Angeles Rams at Chicago Bears: Rams 19, Bears 16

Carolina Panthers at Cleveland Browns: Browns 20, Panthers 17

Atlanta Falcons at Green Bay Packers: Packers 31, Falcons 30

Denver Broncos at San Francisco 49ers: 49ers 21, Broncos 18

Cincinnati Bengals at Los Angeles Chargers: Chargers 32, Bengals 23

Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys: Eagles 28, Cowboys 24

Detroit Lions at Arizona Cardinals: Cardinals 27, Lions 24

Pittsburgh Steelers at Oakland Raiders: Steelers 38, Raiders 30

Minnesota Vikings at Seattle Seahawks: Vikings 23, Seahawks 21

Week 15

Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs: Chiefs 27, Chargers 17

Cleveland Browns at Denver Broncos: Broncos 24, Browns 13

Houston Texans at New York Jets: Texans 20, Jets 10

Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears: Packers 31, Bears 27

Detroit Lions at Buffalo Bills: Lions 23, Bills 20

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Baltimore Ravens: Ravens 27, Bucs 20

Arizona Cardinals at Atlanta Falcons: Falcons 27, Cardinals 20

Oakland Raiders at Cincinnati Bengals: Bengals 21, Raiders 14

Tennessee Titans at New York Giants: Giants 28, Titans 22

Miami Dolphins at Minnesota Vikings: Vikings 34, Dolphins 16

Washington Redskins at Jacksonville Jaguars: Jaguars 13, Redskins 10

Dallas Cowboys at Indianapolis Colts: Cowboys 20, Colts 19

Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers: 49ers 17, Seahawks 13

New England Patriots at Pittsburgh Steelers: Steelers 37, Patriots 36

Philadelphia Eagles at Los Angeles Rams: Rams 27, Eagles 26

New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers: Panthers 31, Saints 27

Week 16

New York Giants at Indianapolis Colts: Colts 23, Giants 16

Houston Texans at Philadelphia Eagles: Eagles 27, Texans 20

Washington Redskins at Tennessee Titans: Titans 20, Redskins 17

Green Bay Packers at New York Jets: Packers 33, Jets 12

Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns: Browns 16, Bengals 13

Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins: Jaguars 21, Dolphins 17

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Dallas Cowboys: Cowboys 26, Bucs 13

Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions: Lions 24, Vikings 22

Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots: Patriots 28, Bills 7

Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers: Falcons 27, Panthers 24

Baltimore Ravens at Los Angeles Chargers: Chargers 29, Ravens 20

Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers: 49ers 21, Bears 18

Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals: Rams 16, Cardinals 10

Pittsburgh Steelers at New Orleans Saints: Saints 38, Steelers 33

Kansas City Chiefs at Seattle Seahawks: Seahawks 23, Chiefs 20

Denver Broncos vs. Oakland Raiders: Raiders 27, Broncos 17

Week 17

Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens: Ravens 14, Browns 7

Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills: Bills 21, Dolphins 11

Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Redskins: Redskins 25, Eagles 21

Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans: Titans 23, Colts 20

Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers: Packers 32, Lions 30

Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans: Texans 27, Jaguars 24

Oakland Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs: Chiefs 30, Raiders 28

Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings: Vikings 24, Bears 7

New York Jets at New England Patriots: Patriots 37, Jets 13

Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints: Saints 30, Panthers 27

Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants: Giants 23, Cowboys 21

Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers: Steelers 27, Bengals 24

Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Falcons 21, Bucs 16

Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos: Broncos 20, Chargers 18

San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams: Rams 30, 49ers 29

Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks: Seahawks 17, Cardinals 14

Predicted Standings

AFC East

Patriots: 13-3

Dolphins: 8-8

Bills: 3-13

Jets: 2-14

AFC North

Steelers: 10-6

Bengals: 8-8

Ravens: 7-9

Browns: 5-11

AFC South

Jaguars: 13-3

Texans: 9-7

Titans: 7-9

Colts: 5-11

AFC West

Chargers: 11-5

Broncos: 9-7

Chiefs: 8-8

Raiders: 7-9

NFC East

Eagles: 11-5

Redskins: 7-9

Cowboys: 7-9

Giants: 6-10

NFC North

Packers: 12-4

Vikings: 11-5

Lions: 7-9

Bears: 4-12

NFC South

Falcons: 12-4

Saints: 11-5

Panthers: 7-9

Bucs: 6-10

NFC West

Rams: 11-5

49ers: 7-9

Cardinals: 7-9

Seahawks: 5-11

AFC Seeds

1. Jacksonville Jaguars

2. New England Patriots

3. Los Angeles Chargers

4. Pittsburgh Steelers

5. Denver Broncos

6. Houston Texans

Playoffs

Byes: Jaguars, Patriots

Wild-card round: Texans at Chargers (Chargers 29, Texans 23), Broncos at Steelers (Steelers 21, Broncos 20)

Divisional Round: Steelers at Jaguars (Jaguars 25, Steelers 20), Chargers at Patriots (Patriots 27, Chargers 26)

AFC Championship Game: Jaguars 23, Patriots 21

NFC Seeds

1. Green Bay Packers

2. Atlanta Falcons

3. Los Angeles Rams

4. Philadelphia Eagles

5. Minnesota Vikings

6. New Orleans Saints

Playoffs

Byes: Packers, Falcons

Wild-card round: Saints at Rams (Saints 30, Rams 27), Vikings at Eagles (Eagles 28, Vikings 20)

Divisional Round: Saints at Packers (Packers 34, Saints 31), Eagles at Falcons (Falcons 30, Eagles 28)

NFC Championship Game: Falcons at Packers (Packers 31, Falcons 30)

Super Bowl: Packers 27, Jaguars 20