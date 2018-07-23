2018 NFL predictions: Prisco picks every game for every team, plus Super Bowl champion
The Patriots will not represent the AFC in the Super Bowl
Picking every NFL game with scores in July is just asking for it.
But I can't help myself.
I've been playing out the season, week by week, with scores, for the past five years.
It's a labor of love.
With it, though, comes the hate.
I can hear it now:
Moron.
Idiot.
How did you get your job?
Do you even watch the games?
We know more than you do.
It's coming. And here's what I say to that:
Who cares? Bring it on. It's part of the fun of doing this project. I love to pick games – even in July.
So dive in, look around, and let the venom flow.
If you are not a Green Bay Packers fan – they are my pick to win it all – then you won't be happy. Then again, the Jacksonville Jaguars fans would sign up for a trip to the Super Bowl, which they get here, even if they lose.
Yes, Packers-Jaguars is the Super Bowl pick.
Eat it alive.
Week 1
Atlanta Falcons at Philadelphia Eagles: Eagles 24, Falcons 20
Buffalo Bills at Baltimore Ravens: Ravens 19, Bills 13
Jacksonville Jaguars at New York Giants: Jaguars 23, Giants 14
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints: Saints 21, Bucs 20
Houston Texans at New England Patriots: Patriots 31, Texans 21
San Francisco 49ers at Minnesota Vikings: Vikings 20, 49ers 17
Tennessee Titans at Miami Dolphins: Dolphins 16, Titans 13
Cincinnati Bengals at Indianapolis Colts: Bengals 21, Colts 17
Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns: Steelers 16, Browns 13
Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers: Chargers 24, Chiefs 21
Seattle Seahawks at Denver Broncos: Broncos 27, Seahawks 21
Dallas Cowboys at Carolina Panthers: Panthers 20, Cowboys 13
Washington Redskins at Arizona Cardinals: Cardinals 23, Redskins 21
Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers: Packers 30, Bears 13
New York Jets at Detroit Lions: Lions 24, Jets 10
Los Angeles Rams at Oakland Raiders: Raiders 27, Rams 23
Week 2
Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals: Bengals 23, Ravens 20
Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons: Falcons 31, Panthers 28
Indianapolis Colts at Washington Redskins: Redskins 30, Colts 27
Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans: Titans 19, Texans 17
Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Eagles 27, Bucs 20
Kansas City Chiefs at Pittsburgh Steelers: Steelers 30, Chiefs 21
Miami Dolphins at New York Jets: Dolphins 21, Jets 17
Los Angeles Chargers at Buffalo Bills: Chargers 23, Bills 20
Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers: Packers 27, Vikings 26
Cleveland Browns at New Orleans Saints: Saints 27, Browns 17
Detroit Lions at San Francisco 49ers: 49ers 28, Lions 27
Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams: Rams 24, Cardinals 23
New England Patriots at Jacksonville Jaguars: Jaguars 24, Patriots 23
Oakland Raiders at Denver Broncos: Broncos 20, Raiders 19
New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys: Cowboys 13, Giants 10
Seattle Seahawks at Chicago Bears: Bears 23, Seahawks 20
Week 3
New York Jets at Cleveland Browns: Browns 21, Jets 14
New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons: Falcons 33, Saints 30
Green Bay Packers at Washington Redskins: Redskins 28, Packers 27
Indianapolis Colts at Philadelphia Eagles: Eagles 34, Colts 18
Buffalo Bills at Minnesota Vikings: Vikings 27, Bills 7
Oakland Raiders at Miami Dolphins: Dolphins 24, Raiders 17
Denver Broncos at Baltimore Ravens: Ravens 21, Broncos 13
Cincinnati Bengals at Carolina Panthers: Panthers 26, Bengals 17
New York Giants at Houston Texans: Texans 31, Giants 27
Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars: Jaguars 21, Titans 17
San Francisco 49ers at Kansas City Chiefs: Chiefs 23, 49ers 13
Los Angeles Chargers at Los Angeles Rams: Rams 27, Chargers 24
Dallas Cowboys at Seattle Seahawks: Seahawks 21, Cowboys 17
Chicago Bears at Arizona Cardinals: Cardinals 17, Bears 14
New England Patriots at Detroit Lions: Patriots 31, Lions 21
Pittsburgh Steelers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Bucs 28, Steelers 21
Week 4
Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams: Rams 21, Vikings 16
New York Jets at Jacksonville Jaguars: Jaguars 28, Jets 14
Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots: Patriots 31, Dolphins 17
Philadelphia Eagles at Tennessee Titans: Eagles 19, Titans 16
Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts: Colts 31, Texans 30
Buffalo Bills at Green Bay Packers: Packers 28, Bills 21
Detroit Lions at Dallas Cowboys: Cowboys 24, Lions 17
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Chicago Bears: Bears 20, Bucs 19
Cincinnati Bengals at Atlanta Falcons: Falcons 27, Bengals 20
Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals: Cardinals 21, Seahawks 16
Cleveland Browns at Oakland Raiders: Raiders 24, Browns 17
New Orleans Saints at New York Giants: Saints 31, Giants 21
San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Chargers: Chargers 29, 49ers 18
Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers: Steelers 23, Ravens 20
Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos: Broncos 24, Chiefs 18
Week 5
Indianapolis Colts at New England Patriots: Patriots 37, Colts 27
Tennessee Titans at Buffalo Bills: Titans 14, Bills 13
Atlanta Falcons at Pittsburgh Steelers: Steelers 28, Falcons 27
Denver Broncos at New York Jets: Broncos 20, Jets 17
Jacksonville Jaguars at Kansas City Chiefs: Chiefs 24, Jaguars 20
Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions: Packers 34, Lions 30
Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns: Browns 20, Ravens 17
New York Giants at Carolina Panthers: Panthers 26, Giants 21
Miami Dolphins at Cincinnati Bengals: Bengals 24, Dolphins 10
Oakland Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers: Chargers 24, Raiders 21
Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers: 49ers 17, Cardinals 13
Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles: Eagles 28, Vikings 24
Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks: Seahawks 21, Rams 20
Dallas Cowboys at Houston Texans: Texans 23, Cowboys 17
Washington Redskins at New Orleans Saints: Saints 27, Redskins 23
Week 6
Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants: Giants 31, Eagles 30
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons: Falcons 24, Bucs 20
Carolina Panthers at Washington Redskins: Redskins 27, Panthers 21
Seattle Seahawks at Oakland Raiders (London): Raiders 25, Seahawks 19
Indianapolis Colts at New York Jets: Jets 19, Colts 14
Arizona Cardinals at Minnesota Vikings: Vikings 27, Cardinals 21
Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals: Bengals 23, Steelers 21
Los Angeles Chargers at Cleveland Browns: Chargers 27, Browns 17
Buffalo Bills at Houston Texans: Texans 21, Bills 13
Chicago Bears at Miami Dolphins: Dolphins 21, Bears 20
Los Angeles Rams at Denver Broncos: Broncos 26, Rams 17
Baltimore Ravens at Tennessee Titans: Titans 29, Ravens 13
Jacksonville Jaguars at Dallas Cowboys: Jaguars 23, Cowboys 22
Kansas City Chiefs at New England Patriots: Patriots 33, Chiefs 30
San Francisco 49ers at Green Bay Packers: Packers 27, 49ers 23
Week 7
Denver Broncos at Arizona Cardinals: Cardinals 26, Broncos 24
Tennessee Titans at Los Angeles Chargers (London): Chargers 26, Titans 9
Cincinnati Bengals at Kansas City Chiefs: Chiefs 27, Bengals 16
Cleveland Browns at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Bucs 20, Browns 10
Detroit Lions at Miami Dolphins: Dolphins 23, Lions 20
Carolina Panthers at Philadelphia Eagles: Eagles 30, Panthers 18
Minnesota Vikings at New York Jets: Vikings 20, Jets 13
New England Patriots at Chicago Bears: Patriots 15, Bears 10
Buffalo Bills at Indianapolis Colts: Colts 22, Bills 21
Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars: Jaguars 23, Texans 21
New Orleans Saints at Baltimore Ravens: Saints 26, Ravens 21
Dallas Cowboys at Washington Redskins: Redskins 30, Cowboys 20
Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers: Rams 21, 49ers 17
New York Giants at Atlanta Falcons: Falcons 24, Giants 17
Week 8
Miami Dolphins at Houston Texans: Texans 14, Dolphins 9
Philadelphia Eagles at Jacksonville Jaguars (London): Jaguars 23, Eagles 22
Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs: Chiefs 19, Broncos 17
Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers: Steelers 26, Browns 13
Washington Redskins at New York Giants: Giants 21, Redskins 17
Seattle Seahawks at Detroit Lions: Lions 30, Seahawks 28
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Cincinnati Bengals: Bengals 24, Bucs 23
New York Jets at Chicago Bears: Bears 27, Jets 10
Baltimore Ravens at Carolina Panthers: Panthers 19, Ravens 10
Indianapolis Colts at Oakland Raiders: Raiders 37, Colts 21
San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals: Cardinals 31, 49ers 21
Green Bay Packers at Los Angeles Rams: Rams 28, Packers 27
New Orleans Saints at Minnesota Vikings: Vikings 28, Saints 23
New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills: Patriots 31, Bills 10
Week 9
Oakland Raiders at San Francisco 49ers: 49ers 27, Raiders 20
Chicago Bears at Buffalo Bills: Bills 14, Bears 10
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers: Panthers 24, Bucs 20
Kansas City Chiefs at Cleveland Browns: Browns 21, Chiefs 20
New York Jets at Miami Dolphins: Dolphins 30, Jets 23
Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens: Ravens 39, Steelers 38
Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings: Vikings 20, Lions 13
Atlanta Falcons at Washington Redskins: Falcons 29, Redskins 21
Houston Texans at Denver Broncos: Broncos 17, Texans 14
Los Angeles Chargers at Seattle Seahawks: Chargers 25, Seahawks 23
Los Angeles Rams at New Orleans Saints: Saints 31, Rams 30
Green Bay Packers at New England Patriots: Patriots 40, Packers 38
Tennessee Titans at Dallas Cowboys: Cowboys 20, Titans 17
Week 10
Carolina Panthers at Pittsburgh Steelers: Steelers 30, Panthers 20
New Orleans Saints at Cincinnati Bengals: Saints 27, Bengals 21
Atlanta Falcons at Cleveland Browns: Falcons 16, Browns 13
Miami Dolphins at Green Bay Packers: Packers 31, Dolphins 18
Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts: Jaguars 20, Colts 17
Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears: Bears 27, Lions 23
Arizona Cardinals at Kansas City Chiefs: Chiefs 32, Cardinals 13
New England Patriots at Tennessee Titans: Patriots 28, Titans 25
Washington Redskins at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Bucs 23, Redskins 20
Buffalo Bills at New York Jets: Jets 14, Bills 10
Los Angeles Chargers at Oakland Raiders: Raiders 23, Chargers 17
Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams: Rams 12, Seahawks 10
Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles: Eagles 33, Cowboys 30
New York Giants at San Francisco 49ers: 49ers 21, Giants 18
Week 11
Green Bay Packers at Seattle Seahawks: Packers 30, Seahawks 27
Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens: Ravens 31, Bengals 24
Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears: Vikings 15, Bears 10
Carolina Panthers at Detroit Lions: Lions 23, Panthers 21
Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts: Colts 20, Titans 19
Dallas Cowboys at Atlanta Falcons: Falcons 24, Cowboys 23
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New York Giants: Giants 27, Bucs 20
Philadelphia Eagles at New Orleans Saints: Saints 37, Eagles 35
Houston Texans at Washington Redskins: Redskins 28, Texans 27
Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers: Chargers 19, Broncos 15
Oakland Raiders at Arizona Cardinals: Cardinals 17, Raiders 16
Pittsburgh Steelers at Jacksonville Jaguars: Jaguars 31, Steelers 30
Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Rams (Mexico City): Rams 21, Chiefs 17
Week 12
Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions: Lions 22, Bears 19
Washington Redskins at Dallas Cowboys: Cowboys 27, Redskins 26
Atlanta Falcons at New Orleans Saints: Saints 31, Falcons 30
Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals: Bengals 18, Browns 17
Seattle Seahawks at Carolina Panthers: Panthers 21, Seahawks 17
Jacksonville Jaguars at Buffalo Bills: Jaguars 17, Bills 15
Oakland Raiders at Baltimore Ravens: Ravens 23, Raiders 20
Miami Dolphins at Indianapolis Colts: Colts 27, Dolphins 21
San Francisco 49ers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Bucs 28, 49ers 20
New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles: Eagles 30, Giants 19
New England Patriots at New York Jets: Patriots 31, Jets 17
Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Chargers: Chargers 29, Cardinals 10
Pittsburgh Steelers at Denver Broncos: Broncos 20, Steelers 19
Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings: Vikings 29, Packers 28
Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans: Texans 27, Titans 23
Week 13
New Orleans Saints at Dallas Cowboys: Cowboys 27, Saints 25
Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons: Falcons 29, Ravens 18
Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Bucs 19, Panthers 10
Los Angeles Chargers at Pittsburgh Steelers: Steelers 31, Chargers 29
Chicago Bears at New York Giants: Giants 26, Bears 10
Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins: Dolphins 17, Bills 13
Denver Broncos at Cincinnati Bengals: Bengals 21, Broncos 20
Los Angeles Rams at Detroit Lions: Lions 27, Rams 24
Arizona Cardinals at Green Bay Packers: Packers 37, Cardinals 21
Cleveland Browns at Houston Texans: Texans 27, Browns 23
Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars: Jaguars 21, Colts 20
New York Jets at Tennessee Titans: Titans 24, Jets 7
Kansas City Chiefs at Oakland Raiders: Raiders 31, Chiefs 30
Minnesota Vikings at New England Patriots: Patriots 23, Vikings 21
San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks: Seahawks 30, 49ers 23
Washington Redskins at Philadelphia Eagles: Eagles 21, Redskins 16
Week 14
Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans: Titans 24, Jaguars 17
New York Jets at Buffalo Bills: Bills 10, Jets 9
New York Giants at Washington Redskins: Redskins 30, Giants 20
New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Bucs 28, Saints 23
New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins: Dolphins 21, Patriots 20
Baltimore Ravens at Kansas City Chiefs: Chiefs 26, Ravens 23
Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans: Texans 28, Colts 21
Los Angeles Rams at Chicago Bears: Rams 19, Bears 16
Carolina Panthers at Cleveland Browns: Browns 20, Panthers 17
Atlanta Falcons at Green Bay Packers: Packers 31, Falcons 30
Denver Broncos at San Francisco 49ers: 49ers 21, Broncos 18
Cincinnati Bengals at Los Angeles Chargers: Chargers 32, Bengals 23
Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys: Eagles 28, Cowboys 24
Detroit Lions at Arizona Cardinals: Cardinals 27, Lions 24
Pittsburgh Steelers at Oakland Raiders: Steelers 38, Raiders 30
Minnesota Vikings at Seattle Seahawks: Vikings 23, Seahawks 21
Week 15
Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs: Chiefs 27, Chargers 17
Cleveland Browns at Denver Broncos: Broncos 24, Browns 13
Houston Texans at New York Jets: Texans 20, Jets 10
Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears: Packers 31, Bears 27
Detroit Lions at Buffalo Bills: Lions 23, Bills 20
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Baltimore Ravens: Ravens 27, Bucs 20
Arizona Cardinals at Atlanta Falcons: Falcons 27, Cardinals 20
Oakland Raiders at Cincinnati Bengals: Bengals 21, Raiders 14
Tennessee Titans at New York Giants: Giants 28, Titans 22
Miami Dolphins at Minnesota Vikings: Vikings 34, Dolphins 16
Washington Redskins at Jacksonville Jaguars: Jaguars 13, Redskins 10
Dallas Cowboys at Indianapolis Colts: Cowboys 20, Colts 19
Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers: 49ers 17, Seahawks 13
New England Patriots at Pittsburgh Steelers: Steelers 37, Patriots 36
Philadelphia Eagles at Los Angeles Rams: Rams 27, Eagles 26
New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers: Panthers 31, Saints 27
Week 16
New York Giants at Indianapolis Colts: Colts 23, Giants 16
Houston Texans at Philadelphia Eagles: Eagles 27, Texans 20
Washington Redskins at Tennessee Titans: Titans 20, Redskins 17
Green Bay Packers at New York Jets: Packers 33, Jets 12
Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns: Browns 16, Bengals 13
Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins: Jaguars 21, Dolphins 17
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Dallas Cowboys: Cowboys 26, Bucs 13
Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions: Lions 24, Vikings 22
Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots: Patriots 28, Bills 7
Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers: Falcons 27, Panthers 24
Baltimore Ravens at Los Angeles Chargers: Chargers 29, Ravens 20
Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers: 49ers 21, Bears 18
Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals: Rams 16, Cardinals 10
Pittsburgh Steelers at New Orleans Saints: Saints 38, Steelers 33
Kansas City Chiefs at Seattle Seahawks: Seahawks 23, Chiefs 20
Denver Broncos vs. Oakland Raiders: Raiders 27, Broncos 17
Week 17
Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens: Ravens 14, Browns 7
Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills: Bills 21, Dolphins 11
Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Redskins: Redskins 25, Eagles 21
Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans: Titans 23, Colts 20
Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers: Packers 32, Lions 30
Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans: Texans 27, Jaguars 24
Oakland Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs: Chiefs 30, Raiders 28
Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings: Vikings 24, Bears 7
New York Jets at New England Patriots: Patriots 37, Jets 13
Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints: Saints 30, Panthers 27
Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants: Giants 23, Cowboys 21
Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers: Steelers 27, Bengals 24
Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Falcons 21, Bucs 16
Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos: Broncos 20, Chargers 18
San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams: Rams 30, 49ers 29
Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks: Seahawks 17, Cardinals 14
Predicted Standings
AFC East
Patriots: 13-3
Dolphins: 8-8
Bills: 3-13
Jets: 2-14
AFC North
Steelers: 10-6
Bengals: 8-8
Ravens: 7-9
Browns: 5-11
AFC South
Jaguars: 13-3
Texans: 9-7
Titans: 7-9
Colts: 5-11
AFC West
Chargers: 11-5
Broncos: 9-7
Chiefs: 8-8
Raiders: 7-9
NFC East
Eagles: 11-5
Redskins: 7-9
Cowboys: 7-9
Giants: 6-10
NFC North
Packers: 12-4
Vikings: 11-5
Lions: 7-9
Bears: 4-12
NFC South
Falcons: 12-4
Saints: 11-5
Panthers: 7-9
Bucs: 6-10
NFC West
Rams: 11-5
49ers: 7-9
Cardinals: 7-9
Seahawks: 5-11
AFC Seeds
1. Jacksonville Jaguars
2. New England Patriots
3. Los Angeles Chargers
4. Pittsburgh Steelers
5. Denver Broncos
6. Houston Texans
Playoffs
Byes: Jaguars, Patriots
Wild-card round: Texans at Chargers (Chargers 29, Texans 23), Broncos at Steelers (Steelers 21, Broncos 20)
Divisional Round: Steelers at Jaguars (Jaguars 25, Steelers 20), Chargers at Patriots (Patriots 27, Chargers 26)
AFC Championship Game: Jaguars 23, Patriots 21
NFC Seeds
1. Green Bay Packers
2. Atlanta Falcons
3. Los Angeles Rams
4. Philadelphia Eagles
5. Minnesota Vikings
6. New Orleans Saints
Playoffs
Byes: Packers, Falcons
Wild-card round: Saints at Rams (Saints 30, Rams 27), Vikings at Eagles (Eagles 28, Vikings 20)
Divisional Round: Saints at Packers (Packers 34, Saints 31), Eagles at Falcons (Falcons 30, Eagles 28)
NFC Championship Game: Falcons at Packers (Packers 31, Falcons 30)
Super Bowl: Packers 27, Jaguars 20
