Le'Veon Bell takes aim at critics in latest hip-hop single as he seeks long-term deal
The league's best running back wants to be paid like the league's top receiver
Back in July 2016, weeks before Le'Veon Bell was to enter the final year of his rookie deal, the Steelers running back released a hip-hop single proclaiming that he wanted $15 million a year on his next contract. By August 2017, the $15 million had increased to $17 million.
That's Antonio Brown money.
Which perhaps helps explain why, last offseason, Bell reportedly turned down a long-term deal that would have averaged $12 million annually and instead played on the $12.1 million franchise tender in 2017. Another offseason, another franchise tag -- this time it's worth $14.5 million -- and another hip-hop single from Bell giving his side of a saga with no end in sight.
The Pittsburgh Tribune-Review's Joe Rutter transcribed some of the lyrics, which include a not-so-subtle message for fans angry that he's holding out, as well as the organization that won't pay him what he thinks he's worth.
"So they put me on the tag, alright.
Definitely not going to trip like I that bad guy.
Wonder why they treat me like the bad guy.
You say I ain't the best, but that's a bad lie.
I'm a do what I want just leave me alone.
If I don't do what you want then you want me gone.
I'm a say you being real aggressive, the way you switch up on me real impressive."
And:
"You can see i'm doing shows, so you think I'm out of shape.
Hey, the fact I want paid all these people want to trade,
I'm the one they want to hate so to me I'm a target."
And more still:
"You think if I sit out, I'll be sluggish.
You think they won't pay me because of drug tests.
For a fact, I ain't never failed one, that's on me.
You so worried about the weed, what about them PEDs?"
Bell is one of the league's most dynamic players. He rushed for 1,291 yards last season to go along with 655 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns. Because of that versatility, Bell wants to be paid like more than just a running back -- he wants to be paid like a running back and a pass catcher. But it's worth noting that Bell's $12.1 million cap hit in 2017 made him the NFL's highest-paid running back by $1.7 million. And his '18 cap hit of $14.5 million is $4 million more than the next closest running back.
Put another way: The Steelers are paying Bell like the league's most versatile running back. They're just not paying him enough -- according to Bell.
And for as good as Bell is, he ranked No. 5 in total value among all running backs last season, according to Football Outsiders, behind Dion Lewis (who signed a paltry-by-comparison four-year, $19.8 million deal with the Titans this offseason), Todd Gurley, Alvin Kamara and Kareem Hunt. Kamara and Hunt, by the way, were rookie third-round picks who earned $465,000 last season.
The point: Teams can find outstanding running backs for substantially less than what Bell is looking for. And if Bell doesn't come down on his demands, it's hard to envision a situation where he's in Pittsburgh a year from now. Then the question becomes: Will one of the 31 other teams want to pay a 27-year-old running back with a lot of miles like he's the NFL's best wide receiver?
The Steelers and Bell have until July 16 to reach an agreement on a long-term deal. Otherwise, Bell will have to play on the one-year franchise tender.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NY rep calls out Jets for anthem stance
The Jets have said their players won't face any punishment for protesting during the anthe...
-
Dak Prescott: Do teams need No. 1 WRs?
The Cowboys' quarterback heads into the 2018 season without Dez Bryant and Jason Witten
-
Tom and Gisele selling NYC pad for $14M
This apartment is probably nicer than your apartment
-
Harbaugh has wild idea for the kickoff
When it comes to the kickoff, maybe we should let John Harbaugh make all the rules
-
Broncos reportedly meet with Sam Hinkie
The Broncos are trying to find their way back to the playoffs after two lackluster seasons
-
Reuben Foster gets another legal victory
The 49ers linebacker now only has one legal issue hanging over his head