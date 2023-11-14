Dan Campbell is one of the more aggressive head coaches in the NFL, and that aggressiveness paid off on Sunday when the Detroit Lions defeated the Los Angeles Chargers, 41-38. For those Lions fans who may not have strong constitutions, Campbell shared some blunt advice on Tuesday.

In the Lions' shootout win over the Chargers, Campbell elected to go for it on fourth down five different times, and the team converted on four of them. Campbell joined "Stoney and Jansen with Heather" on 97.1 The Ticket and discussed his penchant for rolling the dice.

If any Lions fans out there get nervous when the team lines up for a fourth-down attempt, they may want to invest in some Pampers.

"I tell my family this, 'Wear a diaper before some of these games,'" Campbell said. "I'll give them an alert and say, 'Put them on and be ready to roll.'"

The biggest gamble Campbell made all game was a fourth-and-2 situation on the Chargers' 26-yard line in a tie game with 1:47 left on the clock.

If Detroit failed to convert, Justin Herbert and the Chargers would have gotten the ball back with a chance to win the game. Instead, Jared Goff found tight end Sam LaPorta for six yards, and the Lions were able to kick a field goal to win as time expired.

Prior to the game, Campbell said he knew he would have to be aggressive if he wanted to give his team a shot to win, and he had faith that his players would answer the bell.

"I had a feeling going into that game we needed to be aggressive, and I loved our matchup offensively," Campbell said. "I just knew our guys would respond. Certainly, in that moment, it felt like the right thing to do."

Campbell's approach has certainly been working for the Lions so far. Detroit is currently 7-2 and ahead of the Minnesota Vikings for the NFC North lead.