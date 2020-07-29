Watch Now: COVID-19 Concerns Ahead Of 2020 NFL Season ( 2:06 )

Kenny Golladay and T.J. Hockenson were among five Detroit Lions players who were placed on the team's reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday, according to M Live's Kyle Meinke. A Pro Bowler for the first time in 2019, Golladay caught 65 passes for 1,190 yards and a league-high 11 touchdown passes last season. During his first three seasons in Detroit, the former third-round pick has caught 163 passes for 2,730 yards and 19 touchdowns. One of the Lions' top 2020 salary cap bargains, Golladay is entering the final year of his rookie contract.

Hockenson, the eighth overall pick in the 2019 draft, caught 32 of 59 targets for 367 yards and two touchdowns during his rookie season. Hockenson, who missed four games last season due to injury, entered training camp hoping to win the team's starting tight end job over veteran Jesse James.

The league's recently-implemented reserve/COVID-19 list includes players who either tested positive for the virus or who have been quarantined after having been in close contact with an infected person or persons. If a player falls into either category, their team is required to immediately place the player on the list. Teams are not permitted, per the agreed-upon NFL-NFLPA policy, to comment on player's medical status other than referring to roster cuts. Furthermore, teams may not disclose whether a player is in quarantine or is positive for COVID-19.

Prior to the start of training camp, the NFL and the NFL Player's Association agreed to a plan that allows players to opt-out of the 2020 season if they are uncomfortable with the COVID-19 health protocols put in place. High-risk individuals could opt-out and receive a $350,000 stipend, whereas those less at risk would receive a $150,000 stipend. Players also have the ability to opt-out later in the season in the event that a family member becomes sick. Here's the list of players who have made the decision to opt out.

The Lions' three other players were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday were cornerback Amani Oruwariye, safety Jalen Elliott and punter Arryn Siposs.