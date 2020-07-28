The NFL and the NFL Player's Association agreed to a plan that allows players to opt-out of the upcoming season if they are uncomfortable with the COVID-19 health protocols put in place. High-risk individuals could opt-out and receive a $350,000 stipend whereas those less at risk would receive a $150,000 stipend. Players have the ability to opt-out later in the season, as well, in the event that a family member becomes sick. Additionally, the player's contract tolls (so they get on step closer to free agency).
Chiefs starting offensive guard Laurent Duvernay Tardif became the first player to take the league up on their offer Friday. The NFL regular season is scheduled to open Thursday, Sep. 10 with the Texans at the Chiefs.
CBS Sports is tracking all of the decisions in one place.
49ers
None
Bears
Bengals
None
Bills
DL Star Lotulelei
Broncos
DL Kyle Peko
Browns
None
Buccaneers
None
Cardinals
None
Chargers
None
Chiefs
OG Laurent Duvernay Tardif
Colts
None
Cowboys
WR Stephen Guidry
CB Maurice Canady
Dolphins
None
Eagles
WR Marquise Goodwin
Falcons
None
Giants
None
Jaguars
None
Jets
None
Lions
None
Packers
WR Devin Funchess
Panthers
None
Patriots
S Patrick Chung
LB Dont'a Hightower
OT Marcus Cannon
RB Brandon Bolden
FB Danny Vitale
OL Najee Toran
Raiders
None
Rams
None
Ravens
OT Andre Smith
WR De'Anthony Thomas
Saints
TE Cole Wick
Seahawks
Steelers
None
Texans
Titans
OT Anthony McKinney
Vikings
DL Michael Pierce