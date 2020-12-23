This week in the NFL marks a rare occurrence, in that the league will showcase three games on a Saturday, with the Detroit Lions versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers being one of the draws. That puts both teams on a short week after playing the previous Sunday, and things are now much more complicated as the Lions do their best to prepare for Tom Brady without the benefit of actual practice. The team facility in Detroit was closed on Tuesday due to positive test results from the latest round of COVID-19 screenings, forcing them into virtual preparation -- mostly.

The team announced they'll practice outdoors on Wednesday after seeing no additional positive test results, but things got much more complex regarding their coaching staff. It is now being reported that nearly all of the Lions defensive staff members are considered close contacts -- per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network -- and there's more, because interim head coach Darrell Bevell is reportedly labeled a close contact as well. This leaves the Lions in a situation wherein they have no clue who'll lead their coaching charge on Saturday, and what the makeup of their defensive coaching unit will be.

The silver lining, logistically speaking, is they won't have to factor in travel this weekend, seeing as the Bucs will meet them at Ford Field in Detroit. But with little time to figure how who'll coach and hosting Brady and Co. with so much flux and uncertainty, things could get ugly in between the lines on Saturday.

The Lions have already been eliminated from playoff contention, and the Bucs are trying to win out to solidify their playoff seeding. After seeing the Los Angeles Rams upset by the New York Jets and themselves nearly being upset by the Atlanta Falcons, the Bucs will leave nothing to chance and are expected to walk into the fight throwing haymakers.



The Lions must now figure out who'll be in the corner telling them when to bob, weave and jab.