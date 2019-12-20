Lions vs. Broncos prediction: How to watch, stream Drew Lock's second home start on CBS, CBS All Access

The Detroit Lions no longer have to face questions regarding the immediate future of their head coach and general manager, as Matt Patricia and Bob Quinn will be retained for the 2020 season. Detroit still is staring down a seven-game losing streak and has won only one game since October. The Lions will face a tough challenge this week as they are facing the Denver Broncos team that appears to be revitalized behind second-round pick Drew Lock. Denver has also been eliminated from playoff contention, but the Broncos are a tough out at home.

Can the Lions end their losing streak or will the Broncos continue their home winning streak? We'll dive into that, but first, some details on how and when to tune into the game.

How to watch



Date: Sunday, Dec. 22 | Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

Location: Empire Field at Mile High (Denver, Colorado)

TV: CBS | Stream: CBS All Access

Follow: CBS Sports App

Preview

The Lions have been devastated by injuries on the offensive side of the ball, losing quarterback Matthew Stafford, running back Kerryon Johnson, wide receiver Marvin Jones and tight end T.J. Hockenson for the year. The offense has struggled under third-string quarterback David Blough, averaging just 14.7 points and 296.7 yards per game in his three starts. Detroit's defense has been putrid throughout the season, allowing 26.6 points per game (26th in NFL) and 401.9 yards a game (31st in NFL). The Lions have given up 30+ points in a game five times and allow 288.6 passing yards a game (31st in NFL).

The Broncos offense isn't a juggernaut, but the unit has shown some signs of life under Lock -- he is 2-1 in his three starts. Denver's offense is just 29th in the NFL in yards per game (286.7) under Lock, but the Broncos have averaged 21.3 points in his starts. That's slightly higher than the 17.1 points they've averaged this year (30th in NFL). The Broncos defense has been banged up, but they are still allowing just 20.3 points (10th in NFL) and 337.4 yards (13th in NFL) per game. Playing a bad Lions defense could help Denver's offense this week.

Prediction

The Lions are just too banged up on offense to compete, playing with their No. 3 quarterback and without their top playmakers. This will be an ugly game and the Broncos are at home. They should be able to pass the ball efficiently off Detroit's secondary.

Pick: Broncos 19, Lions 17