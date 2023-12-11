With the NFL having cracked down on taunting and trash talk over the past several seasons, players have had to employ creative new ways to tell their opponents where they can stick it without the referees or the league office being wise to it. In the NFC West, one star receiver has figured out a voiceless way of dishing it out -- which means he's also got to take it.

The San Francisco 49ers' 28-16 win over the Seattle Seahawks saw tensions boil over between the two division rivals, as a fight broke out when Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf took a cheap shot at 49ers linebacker Fred Warner following an interception. Metcalf was ejected from the game for his actions, and 49ers long snapper Taybor Pepper made sure to let him know about it by using one of Metcalf's own tactics against him.

Pepper used sign language to say, "14, f--k around and find out," taking advantage of Metcalf's newfound penchant for using sign language as a means of talking trash to his opponents. Several weeks ago, Metcalf signed, "44, my son" after scoring a touchdown on Los Angeles Rams cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon, and he also signed, "stand on business" after scoring in the Seahawks' recent shootout with the Dallas Cowboys.

Despite scoring a 31-yard touchdown in the first quarter, Metcalf was held to just two receptions by San Francisco and was seen visibly frustrated late in the game as things began to slip away for Seattle. The 49ers' victory improved their record to 10-3 on the season, solidifying their grasp on the NFC West title while also putting themselves in prime position for the No. 1 seed in the NFC.