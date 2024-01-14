Highmark Stadium currently looks less like a football field and more like Hoth. Snowfall mixed with high winds has created quite the weather situation in Buffalo, which led to the NFL postponing the Steelers-Bills Super Wild Card Weekend showdown to Monday.

The Steelers-Bills playoff game was supposed to kick off at 1 p.m. on Sunday but has since been postponed to Monday at 4:30 p.m. ET (CBS, Paramount+). The game could get postponed again until Tuesday if weather continues to be a factor, according to CBS Sports Lead NFL Insider Jonathan Jones.

While wind isn't expected to be as severe, the temperature will be colder on Monday and Tuesday in Buffalo as compared to Sunday. The highs for Monday and Tuesday are currently set at 21 and 19 degrees, respectively, while Sunday's high is expected to reach 27 degrees. The chance of precipitation is also expected to decline.

The Steelers are currently planning to leave Pittsburgh on Sunday around 3 p.m., according to Jones. That could change, however, depending on the weather and if the league decides to postpone the game a second time.