With a fourth straight loss dropping them to 4-10 overall this season, the 2022 Arizona Cardinals are seemingly circling the drain toward an organization-wide reckoning once Week 18 concludes and the offseason comes. In times like these, it's important for a team to stick together, continue to be there for one another, and to keep things light and airy like a home-cooked meal.

To that end, Cardinals defensive tackle Leki Fotu is doing his part. In a new episode of "Hard Knocks In Season: The Arizona Cardinals," Fotu treated his teammates to a homemade waffle station, making waffle batter from scratch for each individual teammate -- a process that impressed defensive line coach Matt Burke.

Needless to say, Fotu's cooking skills and approach of tender loving care was popular with his teammates, including defensive end J.J. Watt.

"This man is committed to making the best damn waffle he could make," Watt said as he stood by Fotu's kitchen setup.

A fourth-round pick by the Cardinals in the 2020 NFL Draft, Fotu has played in all 14 of Arizona's games this season with six starts. He has made a career-high 25 combined tackles (11 solo, 14 assists) this season with one tackle for loss and two quarterback hits.

HBO's chronicle of the 2022 Cardinals season has been an unfortunate one, and it's only gotten worse in the last several weeks since quarterback Kyler Murray suffered a torn ACL in a Week 14 loss to the New England Patriots. The Cardinals are coming off a 24-15 loss to the lowly Denver Broncos and are set to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Christmas Day.