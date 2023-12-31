Unless you remember the 1966 season, Dak Prescott's 92-yard touchdown pass to CeeDee Lamb on Saturday night was the longest pass you've ever seen the Dallas Cowboys complete. The completion, which resulted in the first touchdown scored by either the Cowboys or the Lions, is the second-longest completion in Cowboys history.

The only pass completion in Cowboys history that was longer was Don Meredith's 95-yard completion to Hall of Fame wideout Bob Hayes against Washington on Nov. 13, 1966. That Cowboys edged Washington that day, 31-30.

Cowboys fans are surely hoping Lamb's score contributes to a Cowboys win over the Lions. A win would keep the Cowboys within striking distance of the Eagles for the NFC East division title.

The score was the latest in what has been a season of big plays for Lamb, who entered the game with a league-high 109 catches. Lamb broke Hall of Fame receiver Michael Irvin's single season franchise record for receptions during the second quarter.