When NFL fans leave early from a game, it's usually because their team is on the wrong side of a blowout, but that wasn't the case Thursday night when Broncos fans decided to bolt from Empower Field at Mile High just before the start of overtime of the Colts' 12-9 win.

After suffering through four quarters of watching Denver's offense, thousands of fans apparently decided that enough was enough, and they ended up making the decision to leave the game at the end of regulation with the Broncos and Colts tied at nine. Apparently, watching the Broncos offense set football back 95 years was just too much to bear for the fans in attendance.

The camera at the game caught the fans leaving after Russell Wilson took a knee on the final play of regulation to send the game to OT.

This might not be rock bottom for the Broncos, but it has to be close. Broncos fans decided that they would literally rather go sit in traffic instead of watching their favorite team play another down.

The fans exiting the game were clearly frustrated, and that most likely had to do with the fact that the Broncos probably should have won this game in regulation. With 2:19 left to play, the Broncos were leading 9-6 and facing a third-and-4 from the Colts' 13-yard line. All they needed to do was avoid making any mistakes, and they were likely going to get at least a field goal from the drive, but that didn't happen thanks to Wilson, who threw an ugly interception.

Instead of icing the game, Wilson gave the Colts some hope that they could still win.

The interception to Stephon Gilmore was Wilson's second pick of the game, and it seemed to be the final straw for most Broncos fans. The fans did stick around to see if the Broncos defense could stop the Colts on the ensuing drive (and seal the win), but that didn't happen. Instead, the Colts drove 72 yards for a game-tying field goal that sent things to overtime, and that's when thousands of fans decided to hit the exits.

The fans in Denver spent the better part of four quarters booing the Broncos offense, but once overtime hit, they decided leaving the game was way more fun than booing.