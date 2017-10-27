LOOK: Dolphins have 12 guys on the field, still can't stop Joe Flacco's long TD pass

The Ravens have had one of the worst offenses in the NFL this season, and one of the reason they've struggled is because Joe Flaco has had some trouble throwing the long ball.

Going into Thursday's game against the Dolphins, Flacco was just 4 of 19 with zero touchdowns and four interceptions on passes that traveled more than 20 yards in the air. It didn't take long for Flacco to improve those numbers against Miami, and he did it even though the Dolphins had 12 men on the field.

On a third-and-4 from the Dolphins' 34-yard line, Flacco dropped back to pass and dropped a perfect dime into Jeremy Maclin for a Ravens' touchdown.

The play was already impressive because Flacco threw the ball through two defenders, but it's even more impressive when you consider the fact that the Dolphins had too many guys on the field.

As you can see below, the Dolphins had 12 men on the field and still couldn't stop Flacco.

12 Dolphins on the field, but none could stop Maclin on the TD pic.twitter.com/it3U2NbtuM — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) October 27, 2017

Maclin's touchdown in the first quarter gave the Ravens an early 7-0 lead. The one touchdown might be enough to win against the Dolphins, who happen to be the second lowest scoring team in the NFL with 15.3 points per game. Only the Browns, with 14.7 points per game, are worse.

To keep tabs on the Dolphins-Ravens game, including up-to-date stats, be sure to click here and head over to our CBSSports.com GameTracker. You can also stream the game if you subscribe to CBS All Access.