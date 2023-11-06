The average NFL player career length is just over three seasons. So when a running back like Giovani Bernard, who turns 32 on Nov. 22, lasts 10 NFL seasons (2013-2022), including the first eight in one place -- with the Cincinnati Bengals from 2013-2020 after being selected 37th overall (second round) in the 2013 NFL Draft -- there is a long-lasting connection.

Bernard's connection with the franchise was evident as he returned to the team to work as a photographer during Cincy's 24-18 win on "Sunday Night Football" in Week 9.

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, the first overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft, was a rookie in Bernard's final season in Cincinnati, but the two clearly became friends during their one season together. Burrow came over to make sure Bernard knew he approved of his NFL photographer vest.

The Bengals ended up posting some of the retired running back's best shots on their website here. Bernard has also worked as a broadcaster for Sports Radio USA during his first season of football retirement.