LOOK: Nearly entire Texans team kneels for anthem after owner's 'inmates' comment
The Houston football players took a stand by taking a knee before their matchup against the Seahawks
Leading up to Week 8, there was promising progress being made in the conversations between NFL owners and players. Then a revealing article from ESPN pointed out comments made by Texans owner Bob McNair.
"We can't have the inmates running the prison," McNair said, according to the story.
McNair would confirm the quotes via an apology issued from the Texans. NFL players did not appreciate it, ripping the Texans owner. One of his own players, wideout DeAndre Hopkins, even left practice as a result of the comments. Duane Brown was furious, blasting his current boss amid his recently-ended holdout.
There was talk about Texans players protesting ahead of the Week 8 game in Seattle. And the Texans did indeed make a statement, with much of the team taking knees during the national anthem.
Reporters counted roughly 10 players on the Texans who did not take a knee, with the majority of players kneeling during the anthem.
The moment was also captured on the CBS Sports broadcast.
Even some of the players who stood for the anthem held hands or linked arms with teammates who were kneeling.
More on this situation as it develops.
-
Burfict: Mixon is better than Bell
Say what? Did Burfict really say this?
-
Week 8 updates: Seahawks outlast Texans
Get your fix of all of the best highlights from Week 8 right here
-
NFL Week 8 Grades: Raiders get an 'F'
Here are the Week 8 grades for every team that played on Sunday
-
Six NFL coaches on the hot seat
It will take a major turnaround by their teams for these six coaches to keep their jobs
-
NFL, Players Coalition working to meet
No date or location is finalized, but the league is eager to continue dialogue
-
Watson burns Thomas, then vice versa
It didn't take long for the Seahawks safety to take his revenge after allowing an early Texans...