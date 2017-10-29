LOOK: Nearly entire Texans team kneels for anthem after owner's 'inmates' comment

Leading up to Week 8, there was promising progress being made in the conversations between NFL owners and players. Then a revealing article from ESPN pointed out comments made by Texans owner Bob McNair.

"We can't have the inmates running the prison," McNair said, according to the story.

McNair would confirm the quotes via an apology issued from the Texans. NFL players did not appreciate it, ripping the Texans owner. One of his own players, wideout DeAndre Hopkins, even left practice as a result of the comments. Duane Brown was furious, blasting his current boss amid his recently-ended holdout.

There was talk about Texans players protesting ahead of the Week 8 game in Seattle. And the Texans did indeed make a statement, with much of the team taking knees during the national anthem.

USATSI

USATSI

Reporters counted roughly 10 players on the Texans who did not take a knee, with the majority of players kneeling during the anthem.

The moment was also captured on the CBS Sports broadcast.

Even some of the players who stood for the anthem held hands or linked arms with teammates who were kneeling.

Many #Texans kneel during the National Anthem before today's game in Seattle pic.twitter.com/R5mwjloy03 — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) October 29, 2017

More on this situation as it develops.