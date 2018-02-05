LOOK: Refs appear to miss pass interference call on Super Bowl Hail Mary
Should the Patriots have been given one more play in Super Bowl LII?
MINNEAPOLIS -- A lot of Patriots fans aren't happy with about the way Super Bowl LII ended and it has nothing to do with the fact that their team lost. For once, it was Patriots' fans who were complaining about the officiating following New England's 41-33 loss to Philadelphia on Sunday.
Hundreds of irate fans took to Twitter after the Eagles' win and they all wanted to know the same thing: Why didn't Philly get flagged for pass interference on the final play of the game?
The drama started with nine seconds left to play in the game. With the Patriots sitting at their own 49-yard line, Tom Brady knew he had to get the ball to the end zone, so he launched one of the most dramatic Hail Marys in Super Bowl history.
After the pass fell incomplete, the Eagles went into immediate celebration mode, but Patriots fans thought there should have been a flag on the play because wide receiver Chris Hogan got roughed up by an Eagles defender.
Here was the reaction from New England after officials didn't throw a flag on the play.
Even fans who don't cheer for the Patriots thought it was a pretty blatant inference.
Although officials will almost never throw a flag on a Hail Mary play, that usually applies to the scrum in the end zone. However, with Hogan's hit, there almost certainly should've been a flag because it happened so far away from the play.
Now, if the officials had thrown a flag, that doesn't necessarily mean the Patriots would have won. If there was a penalty, it likely would have been pass interference if the ball was in the air, but if the ball wasn't in the air, then it would have been illegal contact.
If the call was PI, then the Patriots would have gotten the ball at Philly's 38-yard line. At that point, they would have been allowed to run one more offensive play in an untimed situation.
If illegal contact had been called, then the Patriots would've gotten to run one more play from Philly's 46-yard line. Either way, the Patriots probably should've been given one more play.
After a season where the Patriots seemed to benefit from every controversial call, the officiating definitely didn't go their way on the biggest play of the NFL season.
-
Was Nick Foles' catch legal?
A league source tells PFT that if was up to the official to determine if the Eagles violated...
-
Eagles fans go nuts after Super Bowl win
Philadelphia is one wild party after the Eagles' upset win in Super Bowl LII
-
Graham makes huge play in Super Bowl LII
Graham had the play of the game when he got a strip sack on Tom Brady to help the Eagles w...
-
La Canfora: Brady at his best in loss
Brady threw for more than 500 yards in Super Bowl LII, but still came up short against the...
-
Super Bowl commercials: Get a sneak peek
Go ahead and get your fill of Super Bowl commercials before the game even starts Sunday
-
Eli and Odell steal stage at Super Bowl
Eli Manning channeled his comedic side to deliver the best commercial of the night
Add a Comment