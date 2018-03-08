LOOK: Saints' Alvin Kamara pulls a Jeep, has the craziest workout you'll ever see

Don't try this workout at home

It looks like there might be someone in the NFL who actually does crazier workouts than James Harrison -- Saints running back Alvin Kamara

Kamara gave us a taste of his workout Wednesday, and after watching it, all I can say is that you should not try any of this at home. First, instead of doing squats, Kamara decided to put the entire weight rack on his shoulders, along with four giant plates, and then he walked 20 yards with them. 

As if that's not difficult enough, Kamara also decided to pull a Jeep behind him during his workout, which probably burned roughly 90,000 calories. 

Basically, I think the moral of the story here is that if you want to win Rookie of the Year like Kamara did, all you have to do is drag a Jeep and carry a giant weight rack on your shoulders. 

Although the workout looks crazy, it definitely seem to be working for Kamara. After being taken in the third round out of Tennessee in the 2017 NFL Draft, Kamara totaled 1,554 yards from scrimmage last season and scored 19 total touchdowns on his way to the NFL's Offensive Rookie of the Year award. 

CBS Sports Writer

John Breech has been at CBS Sports since July 2011 and currently spends most of his time writing about the NFL. He's believed to be one of only three people in the world who thinks that Andy Dalton will... Full Bio

