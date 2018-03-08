LOOK: Saints' Alvin Kamara pulls a Jeep, has the craziest workout you'll ever see
Don't try this workout at home
It looks like there might be someone in the NFL who actually does crazier workouts than James Harrison -- Saints running back Alvin Kamara.
Kamara gave us a taste of his workout Wednesday, and after watching it, all I can say is that you should not try any of this at home. First, instead of doing squats, Kamara decided to put the entire weight rack on his shoulders, along with four giant plates, and then he walked 20 yards with them.
As if that's not difficult enough, Kamara also decided to pull a Jeep behind him during his workout, which probably burned roughly 90,000 calories.
Basically, I think the moral of the story here is that if you want to win Rookie of the Year like Kamara did, all you have to do is drag a Jeep and carry a giant weight rack on your shoulders.
Although the workout looks crazy, it definitely seem to be working for Kamara. After being taken in the third round out of Tennessee in the 2017 NFL Draft, Kamara totaled 1,554 yards from scrimmage last season and scored 19 total touchdowns on his way to the NFL's Offensive Rookie of the Year award.
-
Peyton Manning bidding war brewing?
Two TV networks are trying to land Peyton Manning as an NFL announcer for next season
-
Seahawks defensive dynasty is dead
The lights are on and the Legion of Boom is hugging everyone before heading out from the p...
-
Martellus Bennett out in New England
The Patriots are done with Martellus Bennett
-
Giants acquire former first round pick
The Rams are trading away everyone
-
Ex-Browns coaches had party at combine
Escaping perpetual misery is certainly a cause for celebration
-
Jerry Jones to pay the NFL millions
The Cowboys owner is on the hook for millions in legal fees