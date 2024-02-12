Taylor Swift is getting accustomed to how Travis Kelce (and brother Jason Kelce) operate. When showed on the Jumbotron at Allegiant Stadium during the second quarter of Super Bowl LVIII, Swift was shown amongst the celebrities in attendance at the game.

Of course, Swift had a beer in her hand. She decided to do one better, chugging the beer while she was on the big screen.

Swift did get to Las Vegas in plenty of time for Super Bowl LVIII, making it back from her concert in Japan to see Travis Kelce and the Chiefs attempt to capture their third Super Bowl crown in five years. Swift is in a suite with actress Blake Lively and rapper Ice Spice, who are also attending the game with the Wyomissing, Pennsylvania native.

The superstar singer has attended 12 of Kelce's games already this season, often seen in the suite with his mom, Donna Kelce and his brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce. After the Chiefs' AFC Championship win over the Baltimore Ravens, Swift was on the field celebrating and could be back on the field after the game, if things go Kansas City's way.

Right now, she's enjoying her beverage.