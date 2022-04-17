Hall of Fame receiver Terrell Owens showed he's still got it on Saturday when he scored a touchdown in his Fan Controlled Football League debut.

Owens has an outstanding football resume and is third on the NFL's all-time list with 15,934 receiving yards and 153 touchdown catches. He began playing professionally in 1996 and was on the roster for the San Francisco 49ers, Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys, Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals during his 14-year career. However, the 48 year old has not played an NFL game since 2010.

The touchdown happened as the clock was running out and the Zappers -- the team Owens was playing for -- were already too far behind, but the effort was still there.

The Zappers had a 1st and 10 with three seconds left on the clock. Quarterback Johnny Manziel threw a 12-yard pass into the end zone and Owens registered his first reception of the game. The Zappers had to settle for a 20-12 loss to the Shoulda Been Stars, but Owens pointed out that this was only the first game.

"I felt alright," he said during a postgame interview. "I mean, obviously a little rusty, just got to get a little timing with some of the quarterbacks. But other than that, it's football, you know what I mean? Obviously, I think we wanted to get the win, but we came up short on that end. Hey, we got seven more games. So, always a lot of room for improvement."