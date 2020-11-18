The biggest news in the NFL on Wednesday was a notable loss that the Los Angeles Chargers recently suffered. Starting rookie quarterback Justin Herbert showed up to his media availability and the first thing reporters noticed was the lack of hair on his head.
The quarterback said Wednesday that strength and conditioning coach John Lott was the man behind the clipper who turned Herbert's long locks into a buzz cut. Naturally, with such a sudden appearance change such as this, Twitter was in a frenzy over the haircut.
BREAKING: Justin Herbert got a haircut. pic.twitter.com/EEU2IoEalm— Daniel Popper (@danielrpopper) November 18, 2020
It was reportedly his first haircut since 2017 or 2018. Herbert himself said he thought that Lott "did a good job," per the Athletic's Daniel Popper, but his teammate, right guard Trai Turner, wasn't as convinced.
#Chargers RG Trai Turner on if he is going to get a haircut from John Lott any time soon: "Nahhhhhh. I'm cool on that one..."— Daniel Popper (@danielrpopper) November 18, 2020
Those who threw their takes onto Twitter seemed to be leaning towards what Turner said than what Herbert thought. The first place some people went to was how much younger the 22-year-old looked.
Went from stealing your girl to stealing your lunch money. https://t.co/VjmUNmkj0k— ŠtøčkŠtøøł (@lukemathewson31) November 18, 2020
Chargers to start 14-year-old QB vs Jets. https://t.co/E23POwl5B8— Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) November 18, 2020
Unfortunately Justin Herbert is OUT this week vs the Jets because he got a C+ on his AP Bio test and got grounded. https://t.co/YPEhgkR7IC— Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) November 18, 2020
Justin Herbert's mom: "Aww hunny, these came out GREAT!" pic.twitter.com/rmarOj29KM— Pick Six Podcast (@picksixpod) November 18, 2020
Then the jokes started flying about what kind of characters Herbert ended up looking like as a result of the buzzed head. The comparisons ranged from Toy Story to Star Wars.
Hopefully Justin Herbert’s new haircut equals wins. pic.twitter.com/ogsbdlngrc— JP25 Media (@JP25Media) November 18, 2020
Can’t believe Justin Herbert cut his hair, the before and after photos are astounding pic.twitter.com/wm2JjI2723— Boston Connor (@BostonConnr) November 18, 2020
Then there was a question of how exactly the haircut went, which a couple accounts tried to provide answers for.
they got the doctor who punctured tyrod's lung to fade him up smfh— mvp is a stupid award that no one wants (@pff_sucks) November 18, 2020
Justin Herbert after a few months of being a Charger pic.twitter.com/kRqwYY2V13— Johnny Baboon (@shirts00) November 18, 2020