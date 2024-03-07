The Packers and Bears may be rivals on the field, but their head coaches seemed to get along just fine off the field, and we know that because they just happened to be sitting next to each other at a college basketball game on Wednesday night.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur and Bears head coach Matt Eberflus were both in attendance for Marquette's huge home showdown with Connecticut. Before the game started, the two guys were actually sitting NEXT to each other and mingling. LaFleur was chowing on some popcorn while Eberflus was sitting with a drink between his feet.

Although the two coaches were sitting next to each other in the above photo, it appears that they were NOT sitting next to each other once the game started. According to one reporter on the scene, they were five seats apart.

At one point during the game, the two coaches were shown on the scoreboard video screen. For those of you who don't know, Marquette is located in Wisconsin, so you can probably guess who got more cheers, and if you're guess is LaFleur, then you are correct.

LaFleur got a warm Wisconsin welcome while Eberflus got booed out of the arena.

Unfortunately for the Marquette fans at the game, cheering for LaFleur was about the only cheering they got to do on the night. The Huskies took an 18-17 lead with just over eight minutes left to play in the first half and never trailed after that on their way to a 74-67 victory. It was UConn's first road win over a top-25 team in more than a decade.

Eberflus can probably somewhat relate to that, and that's because it feels like it's been a decade since the last time the Bears beat the Packers. Chicago has lost 10 straight to Green Bay, which includes Eberflus going 0-4 against LaFleur. I'm guessing that didn't come up during their pregame conversation, though.