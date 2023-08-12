The new NFL season begins in less than a month and fans are starting to think about their NFL office pool picks. It's been another wild NFL offseason with superstars like Aaron Rodgers, Jimmy Garoppolo, Darren Waller and Jalen Ramsey all switching teams. They're sure to shake up which NFL picks you'll make, but understanding how much will be the difference between being at the top of the standings in your football pools or the bottom. The Kansas City Chiefs are the defending Super Bowl champions and will open the season with a star-studded showdown against the Detroit Lions. The Chiefs are 5-1 against the spread in their last six games in Week 1, but they're just 1-5 ATS in their last six games in September, making for potentially challenging NFL football pool picks. If you're up for it, CBS Sports has the perfect game to keep you locked in all season long.

Compete for $100,000 or start a pool with friends

It's time to raise the stakes with CBS Sports Football Pick'em. Join the challenge to compete for the $100,000 jackpot and guaranteed cash prizes each week or start a customizable pool to compete against your friends. (No purchase necessary. See Terms and Rules for details.)

You can win the $100,000 jackpot each week for hitting the full slate and tiebreakers. Even if no one hits the jackpot, CBS Sports is giving away a guaranteed $1,000 to the winner each week. In addition, the player with the most correct picks at the end of the season gets $5,000.

If you're looking to start a pick'em pool with your friends, family or colleagues, group settings include a variety of games suitable for every fan, including straight-up picks, against-the-spread picks, survivor pools, confidence points and much more. You can play on your desktop or on the CBS Sports app, so sign up here today.

Get football picks for every game from a proven NFL model

We'll give you one team to consider backing during the NFL's opening week. SportsLine's advanced computer model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is predicting the Denver Broncos to take care of business at home versus the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Broncos hired Sean Payton this offseason, giving Denver a Super Bowl-winning head coach. That should help quarterback Russell Wilson, who threw for just 16 touchdown passes last season. Denver's defense kept the Broncos in a number of games last season, ranking in the top 10 in total defense, run defense, third-down defense and red zone defense.

The Raiders' rushing attack is in limbo heading into the 2023 NFL season. Running back Josh Jacobs, who led the league in rushing and yards from scrimmage last season, didn't report to training camp for the Raiders after failing to reach an agreement on a long-term contract this offseason. The Raiders will also break in a new quarterback against the Broncos after Derek Carr signed with the Saints this offseason. The model expects Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo to finish with just 187 passing yards, helping Denver win in 60% of simulations. Join a pool now to lock in your picks.

Make NFL pool picks at CBS Sports

Show your skills, beat your friends and coworkers, and take home guaranteed prize money. Create a pool, get your friends involved, and keep the competition going all season long.