Football season has officially arrived, with the 2023 NFL preseason in full swing. This means the days are ticking down before the new NFL regular season, which is when NFL office pool picks will begin. Making NFL football pool picks is one of the most exciting ways to stay involved every week, with multiple NFL pick'em strategies to choose from. Using the latest NFL odds is one way to gain an advantage in your NFL pick'em pools, but going against the grain can be advantageous as well. If you're up for it, CBS Sports has the perfect game to keep you locked in all season long.

Compete for $100,000 or start a pool with friends

It's time to raise the stakes with CBS Sports Football Pick'em. Join the challenge to compete for the $100,000 jackpot and guaranteed cash prizes each week or start a customizable pool to compete against your friends. (No purchase necessary. See Terms and Rules for details.)

You can win the $100,000 jackpot each week for hitting the full slate and tiebreakers. Even if no one hits the jackpot, CBS Sports is giving away a guaranteed $1,000 to the winner each week. In addition, the player with the most correct picks at the end of the season gets $5,000.

If you're looking to start a pick'em pool with your friends, family or colleagues, group settings include a variety of games suitable for every fan, including straight-up picks, against-the-spread picks, survivor pools, confidence points and much more. You can play on your desktop or on the CBS Sports app, so sign up here today.

Get football picks for every game from a proven NFL model

We'll give you one team to consider backing during the NFL's opening week. SportsLine's advanced computer model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is predicting the Denver Broncos to take care of business at home versus the Las Vegas Raiders.

The latest NFL odds have Denver listed as a 3.5-point favorite for this Week 1 matchup between the bottom two teams from the AFC West last year. Denver brought in experienced head coach Sean Payton to turn the team around after tying with the 2010 Broncos for the most losses in a season in franchise history.

Payton came to New Orleans in 2006, winning the second playoff game in team history and leading the team to their first appearance in the NFC Championship after the Saints went 3-13 in 2005. He has plenty of talent to work with this year and the Broncos are 30-8-1 in Week 1 home games all-time. Join a pool now to lock in your picks.

Make NFL pool picks at CBS Sports

Show your skills, beat your friends and coworkers, and take home guaranteed prize money. Create a pool, get your friends involved, and keep the competition going all season long.