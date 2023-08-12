Malik Willis and Will Levis will split time during the Titans' preseason opener against the Bears, according to NFL Media. While Willis will get the start, the two quarterbacks will alternate throughout the game as the Titans try to figure out who will be the team's primary backup behind Ryan Tannehill, who will be inactive.

A former Pro Bowler, Tannehill has a 36-19 regular-season and 2-3 postseason record as Tennessee's starting quarterback. Willis, a third-round pick in last year's draft, went 1-2 as the Titans starting quarterback last season. Titans coach Mike Vrabel recently spoke glowingly about Willis' tangible and intangible growth as he enters his second season.

"The biggest thing is that you know when he is in the building," Vrabel said, via Sports Illustrated. "There's a presence to him. Bopping around, that's the biggest thing to me, that you know he's there. Not just being there, but he's there, he's engaged. You hear him, you see him, those are all positives."

Malik Willis TEN • QB • #7 CMP% 50.8 YDs 276 TD 0 INT 3 YD/Att 4.52 View Profile

Levis was selected in the second round of April's draft. The 6-foot-3 quarterback enjoyed a successful run at Kentucky that included being second in school history in wins, fourth in 300-yard passing games, fifth in career touchdown passes and sixth in career passing yards. His 25 interceptions in college, however, was surely one of the reasons why he fell to the second round.

Vrabel initially kept his quarterback plans for Saturday's game under wraps. Vrabel did announce this week that assistant head coach/defensive line coach Terrell Williams will serve as head coach for the game. Williams, whose coaching career has spanned over a quarter-century, has been on the Titans coaching staff since 2018.

"I think this is a great opportunity for him and for us and for everybody involved," Vrabel said of Williams. "His ability to reach every player, [both] offensively and defensively. He has great experience from different places, and you always see him talking to guys across the ball like O-linemen, young players, veteran players.

"This is an opportunity that was earned and deserved because of the vision that I think I have in his ability to reach and have conservations with all different players and people in our organization from different positions and backgrounds."