Police arrested a man on Monday morning for allegedly breaking into Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady's mansion in Massachusetts. A little before 6 a.m., Brookline police responded to alarms at the home owned by Brady and his wife Gisele Bundchen to find the Zanini Cineus sitting on the couch in the basement, according to CBS Boston.

Police reported that an alarm company had been monitoring Cineus through a camera and that the home -- which is on the market -- was empty at the time, as Brady and his family now reside in the Tampa area.

This is not the first time Cineus has been involved with the police over a alleged crime related to TB12. He was accused of stealing a game-worn Brady jersey from the Patriots Hall of Fame in Foxboro, Mass. in October of 2019. Police said at the time that he wore the jersey and covered it up with his jacket.

Cineus is expected to be arraigned in Brookline District Court on Monday. The charges are listed as "breaking and entering in the nighttime with intent to commit a felony, attempted larceny and trespassing."

During the 2019 incident at the Patriots Hall of Fame, Cineus also reportedly stole $10,000 worth of other memorabilia. He pleaded not guilty to larceny.

Police noted at the time of the mansion break in arrest that Cineus -- who is current homeless -- had "several active warrants" that link back to the Foxboro incidents.