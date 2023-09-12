"Monday Night Football is back," which also means Peyton and Eli are back. The Manning brothers are back with their popular ManningCast, an alternate broadcast for 'MNF.'

For Week 1, John McEnroe and Ryan Fitzpatrick were guests on the show.

This week, the Super Bowl champion bros are calling the game between the New York Jets and Buffalo Bills, taking place at MetLife Stadium. The biggest story of the game was Aaron Rodgers making his debut for the Jets, but the biggest news turned into Rodgers' injury.

Rodgers had not yet finished his first drive with New York when a sack caused what the Jets called an ankle injury. Rodgers sat on the field for a bit before he was helped to the sideline by team personnel. Shortly after, the cart came out and Rodgers' exited the field. Not long after, Rodgers was downgraded from questionable to out for the game.

Peyton and Eli react to Rodgers' injury

Peyton and Eli reacted as many of us did watching the game: with pure shock. Peyton did not know who the Jets backup was and was not even sure if they had another quarterback on the roster. Eli had to explain to his elder brother that former first-round pick Zach Wilson is QB2.

McEnroe says take it easy

McEnroe, wearing a Jets hat, says no one should be asking anything of the Jets offense right now. He emphatically announced that the team is in shock, and instead of asking Wilson to make passes, they should just run the ball and get to halftime. At one point, McEnroe yelled, "Do they have another quarterback?!"

Peyton compares fan to Eli

The broadcast turned to the stands and to a fan, decked out in Jets gear, putting up the middle finger. Referencing a viral moment when Eli flipped the bird twice during a ManningCast, Peyton says, "Eli ... that looked like you!"

Eli clarified that he takes it up "a notch" and does the double bird, rather than just one.

Eli is glad he doesn't play

Players often miss the game once they retire, but there are a lot of elements to the game a lot of players do not miss. Eli said when he sees quarterbacks get tackled, he remembers how much he does not miss that element of the game. Peyton chimes in that he does not miss playing in the cold. Being on our screens while sitting inside is best for them now.

Is Woody calling Brady?

Eli asked if Woody Johnson will be calling Tom Brady to see if he will come out of retirement to play for New York. Peyton said Brady playing for the Jets seems illegal. Clearly these two are not impressed by Wilson ...