Marcus Peters fined $14K for drinking beer with fans during Ravens' win over Bills
Peters was hit with an 'unsportsmanlike conduct' fine
After a hard day's work, sometimes you just need to crack open a cold one -- especially if it's a hard day's work on a Sunday. For most, maybe that day of work is mowing the lawn, doing a whole lot of house chores or fighting the holiday swarm to knock some names off your Christmas list.
But for Marcus Peters, his hard day's work last Sunday was helping the Ravens beat the Bills. After breaking up a late fourth-down pass that essentially sealed a win for Baltimore, Peters celebrated by hopping into the stands at New Era Field in Buffalo and pouring a beer in the general vicinity of his mouth immediately after the play.
The game wasn't yet over, at least not officially, so the NFL took exception to Peters' boozy celebration. The league announced on Saturday that the Baltimore cornerback had been fined over $14,000 for the antics, which fell under the specification of "unsportsmanlike conduct."
Personally, I think drinking a celebratory beer after helping your team clinch a playoff spot is very sporting, and I think Peters should be celebrated for being a man of the people and enjoying a cold one with fans who came out to support the team.
And while that seems like quite the price to pay for one beer, it's actually not that far off from what most concession stands at NFL stadiums charge these days. Luckily, Peters didn't seem overly concerned with the fine.
Bud Light agrees that a celebratory beer "isn't a crime" and offered to donate $14,000 to a charity of Peters' choice.
My only piece of advice would be that if you're going to pay $14,000 for a beer, you may as well get more out of it than Peters did. Sip it, don't drip it.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.
-
Three brothers play in BUF-PIT game
The real question is, which team did the family rooting for?
-
Reactions to Eli's likely last home game
"Thank you, Eli," was the feeling around all of New York
-
Murray joins elite list for rookie QBs
Murray is one of just three quarterbacks to accomplish one rare feat in a rookie year
-
Texans hint at possible Watt return
Watt could return for the postseason
-
Cowboys tried to woo Sean Payton in 2019
Jerry Jones and Co. made a subtle move on Sean Payton, but it didn't pay off
-
Top Picks: Best 'MNF' bets
Also, watch SportsLine on CBS Sports HQ live at 6 p.m. ET for all today's best bets
-
Bills beat Steelers, clinch playoff spot
The Bills defense created five takeaways and the offense scored two TDs as Buffalo moved to...
-
Vikings D has seven takeaways in win
Nothing went right for the Chargers as the Vikings came to Los Angeles and scored an easy win
-
Bengals vs. Patriots live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Bengals vs. Patriots football game