Marshawn Lynch has always been very outspoken when it comes to his NFL career. However, in a recent appearance on Shannon Sharpe's "Club Shay Shay" podcast, Lynch didn't have a ton to say regarding former teammate Russell Wilson.

While describing their relationship as teammates, Lynch admitted that Wilson was "just a quarterback" to him.

"I wouldn't be the right person to speak on their relationship because I didn't f--k with them," Lynch said. "... I didn't f--k with Pete (Carroll), and then, I mean, Russ was just a quarterback for me."

When it comes to the off-the-field relationship between Lynch and Wilson, Lynch stated he knows that bringing it up unearths the memories of Wilson being intercepted at the goal line in Super Bowl XLIX. That infamous decision ended up costing the Seattle Seahawks a Super Bowl as New England Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler picked off Wilson after he jumped the pass at the goal line.

Lynch also alluded to the fact that he and Wilson never had a close relationship.

"I respect Russell as a player and as a teammate. ... Anything that I say is gonna come off as malice or as if I'm a hater. ... I'll take Russell, and I'll put him right there at quarterback, and I'll rock with him, because I have done that," Lynch added. "But as far as anything else... No, there's no, you can't pick up the phone and call ol' boy or nothing."

It appears that Lynch doesn't harbor any ill-will towards Wilson, and he respects what he brought to the table as an NFL quarterback. However, the two clearly never spent time together away from the gridiron.