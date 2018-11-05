Michael Thomas burns Marcus Peters for 72-yard TD, then recreates Joe Horn's classic cell-phone celebration
Thomas had a career day and broke out an awesome celebration
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas is one of the best players in football. It's been that way for a while but Sunday against the Rams he really broke out his best work. He spent the entire afternoon torching poor Marcus Peters, who looked utterly helpless as he tried to defend Thomas on a series of slants, curls, hitches, posts, post-corners, and go-routes.
Thomas saved his best for late in the game. With the Saints leading by just three points late in the fourth quarter, Thomas smoked Peters again, this time for a 72-yard touchdown down the left sideline. He made it look far too easy.
That catch was his 12th of the afternoon, and gave him a career-high 211 receiving yards. (Yes, you read those numbers correctly.) But the best part of the play wasn't even the touchdown itself. It was the celebration.
After reaching the end zone, Thomas ran over to the goal post, lifted the padding, and whipped out ... a cell phone.
That's right, folks!!!! Thomas channeled your man Joe Horn, who pulled a cell phone out from underneath a goal post pad after scoring a touchdown against the Giants back in the day.
Thomas, like Horn, was given a 15-yard penalty for his celebration. Horn was fined $30K at the time. We'll have to see if Thomas gets the same treatment. Either way, it was awesome.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
La Canfora: Steelers own AFC North again
Plus the NFC East is back in turmoil after Washington's loss and losses on the O-line, plus...
-
Updates: Thomas scores huge TD vs. Rams
All of the best highlights from Week 9 are right here
-
SNF: Packers vs Patriots odds, top picks
Our advanced computer model simulated Sunday's Packers vs. Patriots game 10,000 times
-
Packers vs. Patriots odds, SNF picks
RJ White has his finger on the pulse of Aaron Rodgers and the Packers
-
Harbaugh on the hot seat in Baltimore
This is apparently a playoffs-or-bust season for John Harbaugh
-
Packers at Patriots: The stats to know
Everything you need to know before Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers go to battle on Sunday nigh...