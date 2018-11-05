Michael Thomas burns Marcus Peters for 72-yard TD, then recreates Joe Horn's classic cell-phone celebration

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas is one of the best players in football. It's been that way for a while but Sunday against the Rams he really broke out his best work. He spent the entire afternoon torching poor Marcus Peters, who looked utterly helpless as he tried to defend Thomas on a series of slants, curls, hitches, posts, post-corners, and go-routes.

Thomas saved his best for late in the game. With the Saints leading by just three points late in the fourth quarter, Thomas smoked Peters again, this time for a 72-yard touchdown down the left sideline. He made it look far too easy.

That catch was his 12th of the afternoon, and gave him a career-high 211 receiving yards. (Yes, you read those numbers correctly.) But the best part of the play wasn't even the touchdown itself. It was the celebration.

After reaching the end zone, Thomas ran over to the goal post, lifted the padding, and whipped out ... a cell phone.

Omg @Cantguardmike brought back the Joe Horn celebration!!!! EPIC pic.twitter.com/v6gZi1YOAE — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) November 5, 2018

That's right, folks!!!! Thomas channeled your man Joe Horn, who pulled a cell phone out from underneath a goal post pad after scoring a touchdown against the Giants back in the day.

Thomas, like Horn, was given a 15-yard penalty for his celebration. Horn was fined $30K at the time. We'll have to see if Thomas gets the same treatment. Either way, it was awesome.