Who's Playing

Green Bay Packers @ Minnesota Vikings

Current Records: Green Bay 7-8, Minnesota 7-8

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:20 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:20 p.m. ET Where: U.S. Bank Stadium -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

U.S. Bank Stadium -- Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: NBC

Online streaming: fuboTV

What to Know

The Packers and the Vikings are an even 5-5 against one another since November of 2018, but likely not for long. The Green Bay Packers will head out on the road to face off against the Minnesota Vikings at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium. The Vikings took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on the Packers, who come in off a win.

Last Sunday, the Packers sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 33-30 win over the Panthers.

Among those leading the charge was Jordan Love, who threw for 219 yards and two touchdowns, and also punched in a touchdown on the ground. The Packers also relied on Anders Carlson, whose 53-yard boot in the second quarter wound up being the difference in the game.

Meanwhile, the Vikings couldn't handle the Lions on Sunday and fell 30-24. Minnesota has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Despite the loss, the Vikings had strong showings from Justin Jefferson, who picked up 141 receiving yards and a touchdown, and K.J. Osborn, who picked up 95 receiving yards and a touchdown.

Even though they lost, the Vikings dominated in the air and finished the game with 411 passing yards (they're ranked third in passing yards per game overall). That's the most passing yards they've managed all season.

Green Bay's victory bumped their record up to 7-8. As for Minnesota, they have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost four of their last five matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 7-8 record this season.

The Packers are hoping to beat the odds on Sunday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a three game streak of covering the spread when playing as the underdog.

Odds

Minnesota is a slight 2-point favorite against Green Bay, according to the latest NFL odds.

The over/under is set at 46 points.

Series History

Minnesota and Green Bay both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.