MLB and NFL will participate in New York City Pride March for first time this year

This will be a landmark year for sports representation in the New York City Pride March, as both the NFL and MLB will participate in the event for the first time. The two major sports leagues are set to join the NHL, NBA and WNBA for the march to celebrate LGBTQ pride on June 24. Each of the five leagues will march and have a float in the parade. The MLS and National Women's Hockey League will also reportedly have representatives marching in the parade.

Here are some more details from Outsports:

The National Football League will have a float in the parade that features former NFL player Ryan O'Callaghan, who came out publicly last year...Wade Davis, who often works closely with the league to further conversations about LGBTQ inclusion, will also be featured on the float. San Francisco 49ers coach Katie Sowers will march with Outsports as well. Major League Baseball will feature a huge contingent of about 200 employees, including out former MLB umpire Dale Scott and gay MLB executive and former player Billy Bean. Also on the float will be deputy commissioner Dan Halem. In addition, MLB employees will volunteer at the Pride Run and Youth Pride on Saturday, June 23.

The NBA and WNBA were the first leagues to officially support the Pride March when they participated in 2016, but sports representation has clearly come a long way in the few years since.

The annual march is held in Manhattan as a civil rights demonstration to celebrate LGBTQ culture and pride while also raising awareness for rights issues and celebrating pivotal members of the community. This year, tennis legend Billie Jean King will serve as one of the Grand Marshals of NYC Pride.