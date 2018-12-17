Monday Night Football odds, line: Saints vs. Panthers picks, predictions from expert who's 5-0 on Carolina games

The New Orleans Saints continue their pursuit of the NFC's top seed when they visit the division-rival Carolina Panthers on Monday Night Football. It's an 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff from Bank of America Stadium. New Orleans (11-2) controls the race for home-field advantage throughout the playoffs by virtue of its win over the Rams, while the 6-7 Panthers are trying to end a five-game skid and stay in the wild-card chase. Bookmakers list New Orleans as a six-point favorite, with the over-under for total points scored set at 50 in the latest Saints vs. Panthers odds. Before you make any Saints vs. Panthers picks and Monday Night Football predictions, see what incomparable NFL guru R.J. White has to say.

White knows the Saints lead the NFC in scoring (34.4 points per game) behind ageless quarterback Drew Brees, who's accounted for 35 touchdowns this season. New Orleans has clamped down defensively, too, allowing an average of 13 points over its past five games. The Saints have won the past three meetings with Carolina, scoring at least 31 points each time.

But just because the Saints are prolific doesn't mean they'll cover the Monday Night Football spread versus the desperate Panthers.

White also knows Carolina is in the hunt for the second wild card spot in the NFC playoff picture, so motivation won't be an issue. With quarterback Cam Newton playing through a shoulder injury, the Panthers will rely heavily on do-it-all running back Christian McCaffrey. He's scored 12 touchdowns in the past seven games and averages 5.2 yards per carry.

Four of the losses during Carolina's five-game skid have come on the road. At home, the Panthers are 5-1 with wins over the Cowboys and Ravens. Their only home loss was a 30-27 defeat to Seattle in which Carolina dominated the stat sheet. And in this NFC South rivalry, the underdog is 7-1 against the spread in the past eight meetings.

