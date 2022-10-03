Former colleagues will meet on Monday Night Football to close out the Week 4 NFL schedule. Kyle Shanahan and the San Francisco 49ers will take on Sean McVay and the Los Angeles Rams in a primetime showdown. It is a rematch of last season's NFC Championship Game, when the Rams defeated the 49ers on the way to a Super Bowl title. The Rams are 2-1 and coming off a win over Arizona, while the 49ers are aiming to bounce back from a loss to Denver and improve on a 1-2 record.

Kick-off is at 8:15 p.m. ET in San Francisco. Caesars Sportsbook lists the 49ers as two-point home favorites, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 42.5 in the latest 49ers vs. Rams odds. Before making any Rams vs. 49ers picks and NFL predictions, you need to see what SportsLine expert Tom Fornelli has to say.

The CBS national writer went a profitable 29-16-1 in his last 46 NFL picks. What's more, he has demonstrated a particularly sharp eye for the 49ers. In fact, Fornelli has gone a stunning 17-6 on picks involving San Francisco. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, Fornelli has set his sights on Rams vs. 49ers and just locked in his picks and MNF predictions. Now, here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Rams vs. 49ers:

49ers vs. Rams spread: 49ers -2

49ers vs. Rams over/under: 42.5 points

49ers vs. Rams money line: 49ers -130, Rams +110

LAR: Rams are 11-13 against the spread in their last 24 games

SF: 49ers are 13-10 against the spread in their last 23 games

Why the Rams can cover

Los Angeles has a potentially friendly defensive matchup against San Francisco. The 49ers enter Week 4 as the No. 28 team in scoring offense and are No. 24 in total yardage. San Francisco is No. 29 in passing offense and have generated only two passing touchdowns in three games. The Rams are forcing giveaways on 24.1% of defensive possessions this season, a top-five mark, and are uniquely set up to slow San Francisco's attack.

The 49ers rely heavily on the running game, and the Rams are in the top 10 in rushing defense, giving up only 281 yards on the ground in three games. Los Angeles is yielding only 3.8 yards per carry and is adept in the red zone, allowing a touchdown on only half of the trips inside the 20-yard line in 2022.

Why the 49ers can cover

In front of a raucous home crowd, San Francisco's defense projects to be effective in this matchup. Los Angeles is No. 25 in total yards and No. 28 in turnovers on offense, with bottom-five marks in rushing yards and yards per carry. The 49ers are off to arguably the best defensive start of any team in the league, allowing only 12.3 points per game and 0.91 points per drive. San Francisco is No. 2 in total defense, giving up only 227 yards per game, and lead the NFL in yards per drive, first downs allowed, opponent yards per play, opponent punt rate, passing yards allowed, and passing touchdowns allowed.

The centerpiece of the team's defensive attack is two-time Pro Bowl defensive end Nick Bosa, who leads the NFL in quarterback hits this season. Bosa has the most quarterback hits and tackles for loss of any player since the beginning of the 2021 campaign, and he already has four sacks and 14 pressures through three weeks.

How to make 49ers vs. Rams picks

Fornelli has analyzed this matchup and while we can tell you he's leaning Under on the point total, he has also discovered a critical X-factor that has him jumping all over one side of the spread.

Who wins Rams vs. 49ers on Monday Night Football? And which critical X-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back?