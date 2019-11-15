Myles Garrett issues apology after striking Mason Rudolph with his own helmet

Myles Garrett, shortly after the NFL announced its decision to suspended him for at least the remainder of the 2019 season, issued a statement regarding his actions involving Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph near the end of the Browns' 21-7 win over Pittsburgh.

Garrett, the Browns' veteran pass rusher, hit Rudolph on the head with Rudolph's own helmet before getting into another scrum with Pittsburgh center Maurkice Pouncey, who has received a three-game penalty for his role in the incident.

"Last night, I made a terrible mistake," Garrett's statement reads. "I lost my cool and what I did was selfish and unacceptable. I know that we are all responsible for our actions and I can only prove my true character through my actions moving forward. I want to apologize to Mason Rudolph, my teammates, our entire organization, our fans and to the NFL. I know I have to be accountable for what happened, learn from my mistake and I fully intend to do so."

Both teams were fined $250,000 following Thursday night's incident. Additionally, Browns defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi was suspended one game without pay for knocking Rudolph to the ground following Rudolph's incident with Garrett. Both teams issued statements regarding the incident on Friday, while Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens addressed the situation during his postgame press conference.

"We don't condone that," said Kitchens, who added that the Browns must rally together in the midst of outside criticism that has come as a result of Garrett's actions. "Myles understands that what he did was wrong. He has to maintain his composure … We had five (seconds left) in the game. He understands."