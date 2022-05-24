James Bradberry has been with the Philadelphia Eagles for nearly a week, getting acclimated to his new surroundings after spending two seasons with the New York Giants. Bradberry still has some feelings about getting released by the Giants this month, allowing him to land in Philadelphia days later.

"First of all, I understand it's a business," Bradberry said Tuesday. "I have to put my business cap on first and understand I'm an asset. I understand they want something for me. That was part of the game.

"Personally, I didn't necessarily like it. It's a business at the end of the day."

Bradberry had has best season with the Giants in his first year with the team (2020), earning his first Pro Bowl appearance after recording 54 tackles, three interceptions, and 18 pass breakups. Opposing quarterbacks targeting Bradberry had just a 55.7 passer rating, the first-year of a three-year contract he signed with the team.

Bradberry had a successful two-year stint with the Giants, finishing with 35 pass breakups with the team -- trailing only J.C. Jackson for the most in the NFL. He also finished with seven interceptions and allowed just a 66.6 passer rating when opposing quarterbacks targeted him.

The Giants had to part ways with key veterans in the secondary this offseason. Along with Bradberry, Logan Ryan was a cap casualty -- as New York is paying $24,377,778 in dead cap as a result of both players being released.

Instead of having Bradberry and Ryan, the Giants are going with a secondary of Aaron Robinson, Adoree' Jackson, Xavier McKinney, and Julian Love. The franchise is still rebuilding as a result of the contracts former general manager Dave Gettleman handed out over the last several years.

Bradberry was a cap casualty as a result, but he didn't have to be a fan of the decision. He won't circle the two games against the Giants on the calendar.

"I'm looking forward to every game that we play next year," Bradberry said. "There's 17 games. i know we have to win a lot of them to make it to the playoffs. I'm looking forward to all the games that we play."