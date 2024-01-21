The Detroit Lions will try to end their 31-year drought without an appearance in the NFC Championship Game when they host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday at Ford Field. The Lions have not reached the conference title game since the 1991 season. That's tied for the second longest active drought in the league, behind only the Browns, who haven't been to the conference championship game since the 1989 season. The Buccaneers are looking to reach the NFC Championship Game for the fifth time in franchise history and second time in four seasons.

Lions vs. Buccaneers spread: Detroit -6

Lions vs. Buccaneers over/under: 49.5 points

Lions vs. Buccaneers money line: Detroit -273, Tampa Bay +222

DET: Lions ranked second in passing offense (258.9 yards per game)

TB: WR Mike Evans tied for first in receiving touchdowns (13)

Why the Lions can cover

Detroit defensive end Aidan Hutchinson enters the game on a pass-rushing roll. The No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, Hutchinson has had multiple sacks in three straight games. That's the longest such streak in franchise history. He also is the first NFL player since at least 2006 with at least two sacks and five quarterback hits in three straight games.

In addition, rookie tight end Sam LaPorta is a dangerous red zone threat. The 6-foot-3, 245-pound LaPorta has 11 receiving touchdowns this season, including the playoffs. That's the second-most by a rookie tight end all-time, behind only Mike Ditka (12). See which team to back here.

Why the Buccaneers can cover

Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. has been a sideline-to-sideline playmaker for the Tampa Bay defense. The 5-foot-9 Winfield led the team in passes defended (12), interceptions (three), forced fumbles (six) and fumble recoveries (four) during the regular season. He also ranked second on the team in sacks (six) and total tackles (122). For his efforts this season he was named a first team All-Pro.

In addition, Tampa Bay has the defense to slow Detroit's pass-catching running backs. During the regular season the Buccaneers allowed opposing quarterbacks a passer rating of just 81.1 when throwing to running backs. That was the best rating of any defense in the league. See which team to pick here.

