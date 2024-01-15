NFL Super Wild Card Weekend 2024 closes out on Monday with a rescheduled matchup between the Buffalo Bills (11-6) and Pittsburgh Steelers (10-7) at 4:30 p.m. ET, followed by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-8) hosting the Philadelphia Eagles (11-6) on Monday Night Football at 8:15 p.m. ET. Bucs vs. Eagles is a rematch of a Week 3 matchup that Philadelphia won 25-11, while outgaining Tampa Bay by 298 yards. However, the Eagles have lost five of six, while the Bucs won five of six to close out the regular season. NFL daily Fantasy players will be wondering how momentum might impact their NFL DFS strategy as well as how the Bills vs. Steelers weather will come into play.

Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans had five catches for 60 yards and a touchdown and finished the season with a league-leading 13 touchdown receptions. That will make him a popular option for NFL DFS lineups on Monday to close out NFL Super Wild Card Weekend, but how much exposure should you have and who are some of the other options in the NFL DFS player pool? Before locking in your NFL DFS picks for Super Wild Card Weekend for Monday on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, you need to see what Mike McClure has to say.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings.

He took down two high-stakes tournaments on FanDuel in 2020 and recorded a pair of top-10 finishes in tournaments with over 130,000 entrants on DraftKings. His lineups also finished inside the top 1% in more than a dozen other tournaments. Last year, he won the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once.

This season, McClure has won two showdown tournaments and posted a 36x ROI on a recent Monday Night Football slate. A SportsLine subscriber also won $100,000 in December using McClure's NFL DFS player pool. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Top NFL DFS picks for Super Wild Card Weekend Monday

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Eagles vs. Buccaneers is Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft spent his first four seasons in Cleveland and then has bounced around to three other teams in the last two seasons but he's seemingly found comfortability in Tampa Bay.

Tom Brady retired for a second time this offseason and the Buccaneers decided to go the economical route at quarterback, signing Mayfield to a one-year, $4 million contract laden with incentives. Mayfield has proven to be money well spent with 4,044 passing yards for 28 touchdowns and only 10 interceptions and he's thrown for multiple touchdown passes in four of his last five games.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Buccaneers running back Rachaad White. A third-round pick out of Arizona State in the 2022 NFL Draft, White split time with Leonard Fournette as a rookie and piled up 771 scrimmage yards and three touchdowns as a rookie. With the Bucs moving on from the veteran running back, White was thrust into a starring role in 2023 and he hasn't disappointed.

He rushed for 990 yards and six touchdowns while also catching 64 passes for 549 yards and three more scores this season. His utilization as a runner and receiver makes him pretty gameplan proof and the Eagles defense has allowed 394 yards of total offense or more to seven of their last 10 opponents. He touched the ball at least 20 times in Tampa Bay's last six victories and the Buccaneers are 7-1 overall when he reaches that threshold. See the rest of McClure's NFL DFS player pool here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Super Wild Card Weekend Monday

