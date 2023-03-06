Devon Achane, Jahmyr Gibbs and Keaton Mitchell all made history at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine. Each had one of the eight fastest 40-yard dash times ever recorded by a running back at the combine, with Achane running the fourth-fastest time ever for a running back and the fastest time since 2014.

A former college standout who averaged 6.4 yards-per-carry at Texas A&M, Achene's time of 4.32 seconds trails only Chris Johnson, Dri Archer and Keith Marshall among running backs all-time. Johnson, a former 2,000-yard rusher for the Titans, set the standard for running backs by running a time of 4.24 seconds at the 2008 combine. Archer, selected by the Steelers in the third round of the 2014 NFL Draft, ran a time of 4.26 seconds. Marshall ran a 4.31 in the 40 at the 2016 combine before being drafted by Washington in the seventh round.

Gibbs, a duel threat back who tallied 1,370 total yards last fall for Alabama, ran the seventh-fastest 40 time ever by a running back at the combine by running a time of 4.36 seconds. Mitchell, who last season ran for 1,452 yards and 14 touchdowns for East Carolina, ran a time of 4.37 seconds that ties him for eighth-all time among running backs.

Each player undoubtedly raised their draft stocks following their performances at the combine. Gibbs is currently tabbed as the 14th best prospect and second best running back in CBS Sports' prospect rankings. Achane is currently the 66th ranked player and fourth-ranked running back.

Mitchell is not currently not among the top-20 ranked running back prospects, something that may very well change following his performance in Indianapolis. His overall combine performance netting him the 18th best score among running backs, according to NFL Next Gen Stats.