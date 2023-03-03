The 2023 NFL Scouting Combine is officially underway from Indianapolis. For a second straight year, players will do measurements, bench press and on-field workouts all in the same day.

Plenty of NFL teams are looking to add talented pass rushers and defensive linemen to their rosters via the draft. The top EDGE rusher in the draft -- Alabama's Will Anderson Jr. -- may be the top player selected in the 2023 NFL Draft. Georgia's Jalen Carter and Clemson's Myles Murphy are among this year's defensive linemen who will most likely hear their names called in the first round of the draft.

Below is a look at all the official measurements for the pass rushers and defensive linemen at the combine.

EDGE/DL measurements

Player Height Weight (pounds) Hand size Arm length 40-yard dash time Felix Anudike-Uzomah 6-3 255 9 5/8" 33 1/2"



Zach Harrison 6-5 274 10" 36 1/4"



Will McDonald IV 6-3 239 9 1/2" 34 7/8"



Lukas Van Ness 6-5 272 11" 34"

4.58 Keeanu Benton 6-4 309 9 3/4" 33 7/8"

5.08 Zacch Pickens 6-4 291 10 3/8" 34 3/8"

4.89 Byron Young (Alabama) 6-3 294 11" 34 3/8"



Dante Stills 6-3 1/2 286 9 5/8" 32 3/8"

4.85 DJ Dale 6-1 302 9 3/4" 32 7/8"

5.26 Gervon Dexter Sr. 6-6 310 9 1/2" 32 1/4"

4.88 Moro Ojomo 6-3 292 10 3/8" 34 1/2"

5.04 Jalen Carter 6-3 314 10 1/4" 33 1/2"



Calijah Kancey 6-1 281 9 1/8" 30 5/8"

4.67 Bryan Bresee 6-5 1/2 298 10 1/4" 32 1/2"

4.86 Mazi Smith 6-3 323 9 3/4" 33 3/4"



Siaki Ika 6-3 335 10 1/4" 32 3/8"

5.39 Jaquelin Roy 6-3 305 10 1/8" 32 3/4"



Keondre Coburn 6-2 332 9 1/8" 31 1/2"

5.22 Cameron Young 6-3 304 10" 34 1/2"

5.10 Jalen Redmond 6-2 291 10 1/8" 32 5/8"

4.81 Nesta Jade Silvera 6-2 304 9 7/8" 32 7/8"

5.16 Jerrod Clark 6-4 334 9 3/4" 33 3/4"

5.25 PJ Mustipher 6-4 320 9" 32 3/4"

5.41 Will Anderson Jr. 6-3 1/2 253 9 7/8" 33 7/8"



Tyree Wilson 6-6 271 9 5/8" 33 5/8"



Myles Murphy 6-5 258 8 1/2" 33 3/4"



Keion White 6-5 285 10 1/8" 34"



Tuli Tuipulotu 6-3 266 10 1/8" 32 1/4"



Derick Hall 6-3 254 10" 34 1/2"



Mike Morris 6-5 275 10" 33 1/2"

4.95 Isaiah Foskey 6-5 264 9 7/8" 34"

4.58 BJ Ojulari

6-2

248 10 1/2"

34 1/4"

4.84 Colby Wooden 6-4 273 10 3/8" 33 3/4"

4.79 Nolan Smith 6-2 238 9" 32 5/8"

4.39 KJ Henry 6-4 251 10" 33"

4.63 DJ Johnson

6-4

260 10 3/4"

35 1/4"



Isaiah McGuire 6-4 268 8 5/8" 33 7/8"

4.76 Tavius Robinson 6-6 257 9 5/8" 33 3/4"

4.66 Ochaun Mathis

6-5 250 10 3/4"

35 1/4"



Tyler Lacy 6-4 279 10 7/8" 33 1/4"

5.11 Byron Young (Tennessee) 6-2 250 9 1/4" 33 1/2"

4.43 Lonnie Phelps 6-2 244 9 1/4" 32 3/8"



Eku Leota 6-3 252 9 1/2" 33 1/2"



Adetomiwa Adebawore 6-2 282 10 1/2" 33 7/8"

4.49 Brenton Cox Jr. 6-4 250 9 1/4" 33 1/8"

4.82 MJ Anderson 6-2 269 9 1/4" 33 3/4"



Ali Gaye 6-6 263 9 1/2" 34 1/4"



Nick Hampton

6-2

236 9 1/2"

33 5/8"

4.58 Dylan Horton

6-4 257 9 1/2"

33 1/8"



Thomas Incoom

6-2 262

8 3/4"

33 1/4"

4.66 Isaiah Land

6-3 1/2

236

9 1/4"

32 1/2"

4.62 Caleb Murphy

6-3 254 10 1/4"

32 3/4"

4.81 Jose Ramirez

6-2 242 8 3/4"

32 3/4"

4.73 Tyrus Wheat

6-2

263 9" 32 7/8"



YaYa Diaby 6-3 263 10 3/8" 33 7/8"

4.51 Robert Beal Jr. 6-4 247 10 1/8" 34 5/8"

4.48 Habakkuk Baldonado 6-4 251 10 1/2" 33"

4.78 Viliami Fehoko

6-4 276 9"

33"



Ikenna Enechukwu 6-4 264 9" 33" 4.70

EDGE/DL winners

Pittsburgh DT Calijah Kancey: Kancey is a winner because of his 40-yard dash time. CBS Sports' 40th-ranked prospect ran a blazing 4.67, which was the fastest time EVER for a defensive tackle at the combine. Based on his frame, speed, athleticism and school affiliation, Kancey has been compared to Aaron Donald, whose record Kancey actually broke.

On the flip side, Kancey's arm length is 30 5/8 inches, which is very short. In fact, there have only been eight other DL at the combine since 2011 whose arms were shorter than 31 inches, according to Underdog Fantasy. That's definitely a concern, and something teams will surely factor into his evaluation.

Texas Tech EDGE Tyree Wilson: Wilson has the look of a top-10 edge rusher: 6-foot-6, 271 pounds, 33 5/8 inch arms and an 86-inch wingspan. "Built like a slightly more sleek, longer Carlos Dunlap which is amazing," CBS Sports NFL Draft analyst Chris Trapasso wrote on Twitter.

Georgia EDGE Nolan Smith: Smith is CBS Sports' No. 6 edge rusher (36th overall), but he'll be in the first-round conversation after exploding onto the scene at the NFL Scouting Combine. Smith flew in the 40-yard dash, posting a time of 4.39, in addition to a 41.5-inch vertical and a 10 foot, 8 inch broad jump.

Northwestern EDGE Adetomiwa Adebawore: Adebawore weighed in at 282 pounds, and then ran the 40-yard dash in 4.49 SECONDS. That's in addition to a 37.5-inch vertical jump and a 10-foot, 5 inch broad jump. Adebawore is CBS Sports' 89th-ranked prospect.

Ohio State EDGE Zach Harrison: Harrison is in the 99th percentile for both arm and wingspan, which is certainly a good thing when it comes to his draft stock. Unfortunately, Harrison suffered a mild hamstring strain, per The Athletic, so he did not work out. Harrison is currently tabbed as the 83rd best player in the CBS Sports prospect rankings.

EDGE/DL losers

USC DT Tuli Tuipulotu: Tuli Tuipulotu was listed at 6-foot-4, 290 pounds on USC's official website. Yet at the combine, he was an inch shorter and 24 pounds lighter.

Michigan NT Mazi Smith: The No. 1 player on Bruce Feldman's "Freaks List" had a chance to blow the roof off of Lucas Oil Stadium. Instead, he chose not to work out or run the 40-yard dash, per ESPN. He'll do that at Michigan's pro day on March 17.