NFL DFS, 2019 Super Bowl: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy picks and optimal lineups

The 2019 Super Bowl is a major event for NFL DFS players, and a dominant roster starts with figuring out which star players are worth their price. Quarterbacks Tom Brady and Jared Goff are both $15,500 on FanDuel, the highest price for any player. DraftKings, meanwhile, has wide receiver Julian Edelman on top at $10,800, while Brady ($10,600) and Goff ($10,000) are close behind. Those players almost guarantee big production, but is there better value to be found in stars like Todd Gurley, Brandin Cooks and Sony Michel? And which sleepers will put your lineup over the top?

McClure uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

For the 2019 Super Bowl McClure, we can tell you McClure is targeting Patriots quarterback Tom Brady for his NFL DFS lineups on FanDuel and DraftKings.

McClure says Brady is worth his steep price because of his track record in recent Super Bowls, which has included a completion percentage of almost 66 and 18 total touchdowns. And though it came in a loss to the Eagles last year, his performance in Super Bowl LII might've been his best individually, as he put up eye-popping numbers that included 505 yards passing, three touchdowns and no interceptions.

Thus far in the postseason, the Rams gave up 266 yards and two total touchdowns to Dak Prescott and 249 yards and two touchdowns to Drew Brees. Expect Brady, who has already thrown for almost 700 yards this postseason, to expose Los Angeles through the air and provide massive returns for NFL DFS players yet again.

Part of McClure's Super Bowl NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Rams wide receiver Josh Reynolds.

Reynolds is extremely well priced at $5,400 on FanDuel and $4,200 on DraftKings. And the second-year receiver is coming off a solid showing against the Saints in the NFC Championship Game, recording 90 total yards in the Rams' 26-23 overtime win.

Reynolds has taken advantage of his opportunity after Cooper Kupp suffered a season-ending knee injury. Fellow receivers Brandin Cooks and Robert Woods draw a lot of attention, which frees up Reynolds for one-on-one coverage. He's been able to use that to his advantage in recent weeks, recording a reception of 25-yards or longer in four of his past five games. He's a complete steal at this price point, so lock him in your Super Bowl NFL DFS lineups and watch the points roll in.

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers during the Super Bowl because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

