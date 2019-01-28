NFL DFS, 2019 Super Bowl: Top DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy football picks, lineups, and best strategy

Using the optimal NFL DFS strategy can make or break your chances of cashing in on Patriots vs. Rams in Sunday's 2019 Super Bowl. Single-game contests on sites like FanDuel or DraftKings allow you to pick one player as the 'Captain' or 'MVP' on Super Bowl Sunday. Depending upon the site, this player has a higher price tag, but will return more points than the other players on your roster. With two of the most prolific offenses in the NFL set to take the field in Atlanta on Sunday, and players like Tom Brady, Jared Goff, Sony Michel, Todd Gurley and Julian Edelman among the most expensive options, be sure to see what SportsLine's resident NFL DFS guru, Mike McClure, has to say. He's a professional DFS player with almost $2 million in career winnings and his top picks, optimal lineups and advice can help you set the perfect Super Bowl NFL DFS roster.

McClure uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best values and create optimal NFL DFS lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NFL DFS player.

McClure is rolling through the 2018 season thanks to some spot-on daily Fantasy football picks. In Week 1, his optimal NFL DFS lineups finished in the top 3 percent of tournaments on DraftKings and the top 1 percent of tournaments on FanDuel. In Week 4, he finished in the top 2 percent on DraftKings and top 6 percent on FanDuel. In Week 5, his lineups cashed with ease on both sites. In Week 8, his followers saw massive returns with his DraftKings lineup finishing in the top 1 percent of all tournaments, while his Week 9 lineup cashed with ease on FanDuel.

He cashed yet again on both sites in Week 10, and then his optimal lineup on FanDuel returned almost 3x in Weeks 11, 12 and 13. He followed that up with yet another cash on DraftKings tournaments in Week 15, and then finished in the top 0.1 percent of tournaments on FanDuel and inside the top 5 percent on DraftKings in Week 16. Anyone who has followed him is way, way up.

For the 2019 Super Bowl McClure, we can tell you McClure is targeting Patriots quarterback Tom Brady for his NFL DFS lineups on FanDuel and DraftKings.

McClure says Brady is worth his steep price because of his track record in recent Super Bowls, which has included a completion percentage of almost 66 and 18 total touchdowns. And though it came in a loss to the Eagles last year, his performance in Super Bowl LII might've been his best individually, as he put up eye-popping numbers that included 505 yards passing, three touchdowns and no interceptions.

Thus far in the postseason, the Rams gave up 266 yards and two total touchdowns to Dak Prescott and 249 yards and two touchdowns to Drew Brees. Expect Brady, who has already thrown for almost 700 yards this postseason, to expose Los Angeles through the air and provide massive returns for NFL DFS players yet again.

Part of McClure's 2019 Super Bowl NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Rams tight end Gerald Everett.

Playing in a Los Angeles offense that's loaded with talent, Everett can get overlooked, but he's shown the ability to make critical plays in big moments. He was targeted four times in the NFC Championship Game win over New Orleans and made two catches, including a crucial 39-yard grab that turned out to be the longest play from scrimmage.

In one of the biggest games of the regular season against the Chiefs, Everett was at his best, catching two touchdowns and returning almost 8x value on DraftKings. Rams quarterback Jared Goff clearly isn't afraid to target him in crucial moments, so you can confidently lock him in as one of the top Super Bowl DFS picks. He's the cheapest tight end who sees regular action, so you'll be looking at a tournament-winning return on value if he's able to step up again.

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers during the 2019 Super Bowl because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NFL DFS lineup for the 2019 Super Bowl? Visit SportsLine now to see the full optimal tournament lineups for Patriots vs. Rams from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.