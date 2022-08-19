Teams need to cut their rosters to 80 players following the 2022 Week 2 NFL preseason games. The New England Patriots moved up in the fourth round to draft quarterback Bailey Zappe, who finished the first weekend of the preseason with the fourth-most passing yards at 205. He's trying to beat out longtime Patriot Brian Hoyer for the backup role, and that could push him to another top performance for NFL DFS lineups on Friday. Should Zappe be among your NFL DFS picks for Friday's games?

The Patriots host the Carolina Panthers, who are wrapping up a quarterback battle of their own between Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold. The Week 2 preseason NFL DFS player pool also features names from Packers vs. Saints and Texans vs. Rams. Before locking in any NFL DFS picks for Seahawks vs. Bears, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, player rankings, stacks and top daily Fantasy football picks from SportsLine's Jacob Gibbs.

Gibbs uses a data-driven approach that has helped him consistently provide accurate rankings at every position. He has proven to be one of the nation's most accurate Fantasy rankers in recent years -- posting the eighth-most accurate results over the past three seasons, according to Fantasy Pros.

Gibbs analyzes each incoming rookie class in detail and is familiar with the entirety of each NFL team's offensive depth chart. He also closely monitored training camp reports this summer and has a good feel for which players are poised for a strong preseason performance. If there's anybody who can give you an edge in preseason NFL DFS, it's him.

Now, Gibbs has turned his attention to Friday's NFL DFS slate and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Friday

For the Week 2 NFL preseason games on Friday, where every player is priced at $5,500 on DraftKings and $6,000 on FanDuel, we can tell you that one of Gibbs' top picks is Texans running back Dameon Pierce. Pierce was included in Gibbs' Week 1 NFL DFS picks and he finished with a game-high 49 yards on just five carries against the Saints. Pierce was a hit, or rather, delivered the hits as he finished each of his runs with authority.

Marlon Mack got the start for Houston in the first preseason game and trudged to just six yards on just three carries. Royce Freeman finished with the most attempts by a Texans running back and had 12 carries for 25 yards. Many already expected Pierce to be the most dynamic player in the Texans' backfield coming into this season, and he should get a bigger chance to prove it on Friday.

Gibbs is also rostering Patriots rookie wide receiver Tyquan Thornton, a second-round pick for New England in the 2022 NFL Draft. Thornton only had two catches for nine yards in the Pats 23-21 loss to the Giants in Week 1, but one of those receptions ended in a touchdown. Thornton concluded his career at Baylor last season with 62 catches for 948 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Thornton has drawn plenty of attention from those who covered New England training camp, and the Panthers gave up 229 passing yards to Washington last week. The Patriots appear to be figuring out who will be running the offense between former defensive coordinator Matt Patricia and former Giants head coach Joe Judge, but preseason success often comes down to winning individual matchups. The opportunity is there for someone to step up and be the Patriots' top receiver this season, and Thornton should be looking to make a name for himself on Friday. See who else to include on your rosters here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Friday

White is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Friday because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So who is Fantasy expert Jacob Gibbs putting in his optimal NFL DFS lineups? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a veteran Fantasy expert, and find out.