Fantasy players entering NFL DFS tournaments on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings for Super Bowl 57 have plenty of tough choices to make. Investing in Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce or A.J. Brown could guarantee production, but all three come with hefty price tags. They'll eat up a large portion of your NFL DFS salary cap right off the bat, so making the right call on the value of every player will be critical when evaluating the 2023 Super Bowl NFL DFS showdown slate. The key to cashing in huge NFL daily Fantasy football tournaments is building NFL DFS lineups that extract the most value out of the NFL DFS player pool for Chiefs vs. Eagles. Before you make your Super Bowl 57 NFL DFS picks for Chiefs vs. Eagles on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice and strategy from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

Top NFL DFS picks for Super Bowl 57

One of McClure's NFL DFS picks for Super Bowl 57 is Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts. Philadelphia's signal-caller has been productive for Fantasy owners throughout the season. In fact, Hurts set a new NFL single-season record for rushing touchdowns (15), while also throwing for over 3,700 yards and 22 scores.

Hurts finished with 11 rushing attempts for 39 yards and a score in the victory over San Francisco and has scored seven rushing touchdowns over his last six games. Meanwhile, the Chiefs gave up 7.5 rushing yards per attempt to Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow in the AFC title game, which bodes well for Hurts' Fantasy value in Super Bowl 57. Lock him in your NFL DFS lineups and look for a big return against Kansas City.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy includes rostering Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. Over his past two playoff games, Kelce has 21 receptions for 176 yards and three touchdowns. Much of that has been due to his ability to find pockets in the opposing defense for consistent volume, and he hasn't had fewer than four catches in a game since Week 14 against Denver.

Despite being the clear top option in Kansas City's passing attack, Kelce has been able to create an average of 3.5 yards of separation from his defender over his last two starts. This season, the Eagles were an above average defense when it came to limiting opposing tight ends (81-801-3) but in the divisional round, they allowed Giants tight end Daniel Bellinger to average 7.15 yards of separation. With Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes playing on a high ankle sprain, the Eagles should send their pass rush at him, which should raise the floor for Kelce, as he's certain to pick up targets closer to the line of scrimmage. See who else to pick here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Chiefs vs. Eagles

