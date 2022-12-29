Thursday Night Football will kick off Week 17 as the Dallas Cowboys visit the Tennessee Titans. The Cowboys can still track down the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoff picture, while the Titans are heading towards a Week 18 showdown with the Jaguars in which the winner takes the AFC South. That has led Mike Vrabel to suggest that he may consider resting players battling through injuries, which could have a significant impact on your NFL DFS strategy. As a result, Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott, Tony Pollard, CeeDee Lamb and Dalton Schultz all could be impact players in your NFL DFS lineups. Before you make your NFL DFS picks for Cowboys vs. Titans on Thursday Night Football on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice and strategy from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with over $2 million in career winnings. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings. He took down two high-stakes tournaments on FanDuel in 2020 and recorded a pair of top-10 finishes in tournaments with over 130,000 entrants on DraftKings. His lineups also finished inside the top 1% in more than a dozen other tournaments.

He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine.

This year, he's already won the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once.

Top NFL DFS picks for Thursday Night Football

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Thursday Night Football is Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb. The third-year receiver out of Oklahoma had already begun establishing himself as the new No. 1 option in Dallas last season, but Amari Cooper being traded to the Browns during the offseason cemented his status. Now, he enters Week 17 with career-highs in receptions (91), receiving yards (1,207) and receiving touchdowns (8).

After failing to reach the 100-yard mark in his first eight games of the season, Lamb has surpassed that total in four of his last seven contests. Now, he'll take on a Titans defense that ranks 31st in the NFL in passing yards allowed.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Dallas running back Ezekiel Elliott. On Christmas Eve against the Eagles, Elliott finished with more rushing attempts than Pollard by a 16-9 count. With Pollard primarily relegated to work in the passing game, Elliott finished with 55 rushing yards and a touchdown.

Elliott missed Weeks 8 and 10, but for the season, he has 829 rushing yards with a 4.06 yards per carry average. He also has 11 touchdowns, and since he came back in Week 11, he has the most rushing touchdowns of any running back with seven. The Titans' defensive front is in better shape than it has been in recent weeks, but linebackers Zach Cunningham (elbow) and Bud Dupree (chest) left last week's game with injuries and LB Dylan Cole (ankle) was already out before last week's game. You can see the rest of McClure's NFL DFS advice here.

How to make NFL DFS lineups for Cowboys vs. Titans

McClure is also targeting another undervalued player who could explode for huge numbers on Thursday Night Football.

