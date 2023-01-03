The NFL season concludes with Week 18 and there's still a lot to be decided in the final week of the season looking at the NFL playoff picture. And NFL daily Fantasy players will need to know the scenarios well before they fill out their Week 18 NFL DFS lineups with some teams still highly motivated and others who might be inclined to rest certain players. The Buccaneers have already clinched the NFC South so it will be interesting to see if they choose to rest veteran starters like Tom Brady, Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Leonard Fournette.

Meanwhile, the Chargers have clinched a wild-card spot but can't catch the Chiefs in the AFC West so they could also be cautious with Justin Herbert, Austin Ekeler, Mike Williams and Keenan Allen. So who will be in the lineup and have the motivation to give a strong performance for four quarters, and who has the best matchups in the NFL DFS player pool for Week 18? Before making any NFL DFS picks for Week 18 on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice and strategy from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with over $2 million in career winnings. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings. He took down two high-stakes tournaments on FanDuel in 2020 and recorded a pair of top-10 finishes in tournaments with over 130,000 entrants on DraftKings. His lineups also finished inside the top 1% in more than a dozen other tournaments.

He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

This year, he's already won the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once.

Top NFL DFS picks for Week 18

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Week 18 is Steelers running back Najee Harris at $6,100 on DraftKings and $7,200 on FanDuel. Pittsburgh kept its playoff hopes alive last week with a win over the Ravens and Harris was a big part of that effort. The second-year man out of Alabama rushed for 111 yards while also catching two passes for 12 yards and a touchdown.

Now the Steelers need a win over the Browns and help from the Bills and Jets, who take on the Patriots and Dolphins, respectively, to get in. After a disappointing first eight games of the year, Harris has now produced 700 scrimmage yards and six touchdowns in his last eight games and the Steelers will need him to keep it going against Cleveland on Sunday.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy includes rostering Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson at $9,100 on DraftKings and $9,000 on FanDuel. It's been another historic season for Jefferson as he's broken the franchise record with 1,771 receiving yards. He leads the NFL in that category and also leads the league in catches with 124.

Jefferson had 12 catches for 154 yards while also completing a 23-yard pass and scoring a 2-point conversion in his first meeting with Chicago and he's had 10 games with 100 receiving yards or more this season. And he's had at least 100 yards in four of five career meetings with the Bears. You can see the rest of McClure's NFL DFS advice here.

How to make NFL DFS lineups for Week 18

McClure is also targeting another undervalued player who could explode for huge numbers.

Who is Mike McClure including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups? And which under-the-radar player is a must-roster? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a DFS expert who has won over $2 million with his daily Fantasy picks, and find out.