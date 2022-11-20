Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills are coming off two losses in a row, but Allen's NFL DFS stock is still at an all-time high. In fact, he's coming off another 300-yard passing game in which he also rushed for 84 yards. Allen is averaging nearly 27 points per game on FanDuel this season and over 29 on DraftKings. Now, he'll take on the Browns and is a costly option in the NFL DFS player pool. Allen is far from the only quarterback worthy of consideration for your Week 11 NFL DFS lineups, with Justin Fields, Lamar Jackson, Jalen Hurts and Joe Burrow also playing in the NFL DFS main slate on Sunday. Before you make your NFL DFS picks for Sunday on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

Top NFL DFS picks for Week 11

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Week 11 is Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin at $5,900 on DraftKings and $7,300 on FanDuel. McLaurin piled up 222 receptions for 3,090 yards and 16 touchdowns in his first three seasons despite uneven quarterback play in Washington and he's putting up another strong season despite inconsistent target quality once again.

Luckily for McLaurin and his Fantasy supporters, Taylor Heinicke has helped the cause. Since Heinicke took over as the starter, McLaurin has hauled in 24 receptions for 370 yards and a touchdown in four games and now has 46 catches for 737 yards and two scores this season. He's gone over 100 yards in two of his last three games and will take on a Texans pass defense that ranks 25th in net adjusted yards allowed per pass attempt (6.7).

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy includes rostering Colts running back Jonathan Taylor at $7,800 on DraftKings and $8,700 on FanDuel. After leading the NFL with 1,811 rushing yards and 18 rushing touchdowns last season, Taylor has battled injury issues and inconsistent quarterback play. That has allowed defenses to focus their efforts on stopping him.

However, he's still averaging 87.0 yards per game and 4.7 yards per carry. Taylor proved last week that he was healthy and with Deon Jackson (knee) injured and Nyheim Hines traded, he should play the vast majority of the snaps on Sunday against an Eagles defense allowing 144.4 rushing yards per game the last five weeks. You can see the rest of McClure's NFL DFS advice here.

How to make NFL DFS lineups for Week 11

